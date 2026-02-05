KaarTech Named Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM by Great Place To Work® India

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5: KaarTech, a global digital transformation consultancy, has been named one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM for 2025 by Great Place to Work® India. This recognition highlights the company's strong people-first culture, built on trust, inclusion, and innovation. The Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM list in India is an annual ranking by Great Place to Work® India, based on rigorous evaluations of employee experience and organizational culture. The ranking draws insights from millions of employee voices and decades of research. Earning a place among the Top 50 validates how consistently an organization builds trust, prioritizes people, and creates a workplace where employees thrive. For KaarTech, this recognition reflects its commitment to building not just a company, but a culture.

"A truly exceptional workplace is never created in a day it is crafted over time by people who show up with purpose, passion, and excellence, every single day. This recognition is a proud testament to the collective effervescence of every Kaarian in building a culture rooted in trust, accelerated by growth, and strengthened by belonging. And this is not our finish line it is the fuel that drives us to set the bar even higher and rise further among the Top GPTW workplaces in the industry." says Vignesh Ramesh Kumar, Head of HR. KaarTech is honored to be recognized among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM for 2025. This recognition is not just a milestone; it reflects the company's deep belief in its people.

About KaarTech KaarTech is a leading digital transformation consulting organization with 20+ years of experience. The company is a rapidly growing unicorn specializing in IP and digital services, as well as edge and beyond-edge solutions. KaarTech operates across15+ global locations and has successfully executed 3,200+ projects, supported by a workforce of 3,500+ employees. Driven by a strategic focus on customer excellence, KaarTech has earned 23 SAP Quality Awards and 25 business awards worldwide. With a proven legacy of delivering 75+ SAP S/4HANA digital transformation engagements globally, KaarTech plays a leading role in helping enterprises modernize and scale. Through its flagship intellectual property, KTern.AI, an AI-first approach, KaarTech is committed to reshaping the future of businesses by enabling faster, more intelligent SAP S/4HANA transformations.

