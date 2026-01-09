PNN New Delhi [India], January 9: Kantesti, the healthcare technology platform developed by PIYA AI, has announced significant expansion across European markets following rapid adoption of its AI blood test analysis technology. The platform, which utilizes a proprietary 2.78 trillion parameter neural network to interpret blood test results, has now surpassed 2 million users across 127 countries. With operational headquarters in Cologne (Germany), Milan (Italy), and Paris (France), Kantesti has positioned itself as a leading European innovator in the emerging field of AI-assisted medical diagnostics support. The platform's multilingual capabilities--supporting over 75 languages--have enabled rapid adoption across diverse healthcare markets worldwide. Clinical-Grade Accuracy Meets Accessibility

The AI blood test analyzer developed by Kantesti has demonstrated accuracy rates between 98.7% and 99.84% in interpreting standard blood panel results, according to internal validation studies. The platform transforms complex laboratory data into comprehensive, patient-friendly health reports that include personalized nutrition recommendations and supplement guidance based on individual biomarker profiles. Dr. Medical Advisory Board, Kantesti noted that traditional blood test interpretation often leaves patients confused about their results. "Our platform bridges the gap between laboratory data and actionable health insights. By leveraging advanced neural network architecture, we provide interpretations that would typically require consultation with multiple specialists." Addressing a Global Healthcare Challenge

Healthcare systems worldwide face growing pressure to deliver timely diagnostic insights while managing increasing patient volumes. The World Health Organization estimates that delayed or inadequate interpretation of routine laboratory tests contributes significantly to preventable health complications. Kantesti's AI blood test interpretation technology addresses this challenge by providing instant, comprehensive analysis of blood test results. Users simply upload their laboratory reports through the platform's web interface or mobile application, receiving detailed health assessments within minutes. The platform's reports encompass complete biomarker analysis with reference range contextualization, identification of potential health concerns requiring professional follow-up, personalized nutrition plans based on individual deficiency patterns, evidence-based supplement recommendations, and trend analysis for users with historical test data.

European Expansion Strategy The company's decision to establish presence in Germany, Italy, and France reflects growing European demand for AI-assisted healthcare tools. Germany's robust digital health infrastructure, Italy's large private healthcare sector, and France's progressive approach to health technology adoption made these markets strategic priorities. Julian Emirhan Bulut, CEO and Founder of PIYA AI, emphasized the company's commitment to European healthcare innovation. "Europe represents a sophisticated market where patients and healthcare providers increasingly recognize the value of AI-assisted diagnostics support. Our expansion across Cologne, Milan, and Paris allows us to better serve European users while maintaining strict compliance with EU data protection standards."

Technology Infrastructure and Data Security Kantesti operates on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with data centers strategically located to ensure GDPR compliance for European users. The platform has secured partnerships with leading technology providers including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google Cloud, and Cloudflare to ensure reliability, security, and scalability. The proprietary neural network powering Kantesti's analysis capabilities was developed through extensive training on anonymized clinical datasets, with ongoing refinement based on emerging medical research and biomarker science. Industry Recognition and Partnerships The platform has received recognition from several technology accelerator programs, including Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and the NVIDIA Inception Program. These partnerships have enabled Kantesti to access cutting-edge AI infrastructure while maintaining the computational resources necessary for processing millions of blood test analyses.

Healthcare industry analysts note that platforms like Kantesti represent an important evolution in patient empowerment. By democratizing access to sophisticated blood test interpretation, such tools enable individuals to take more proactive roles in managing their health outcomes. Future Development Roadmap Kantesti continues to expand its analytical capabilities, with planned enhancements including integration of additional biomarker categories, enhanced predictive health modeling, and deeper personalization based on genetic and lifestyle factors. The company reports strong growth in mobile application adoption, with recent launches on major app platforms demonstrating significant user acquisition. The mobile experience mirrors the comprehensive analysis available through the web platform while offering enhanced accessibility for users managing ongoing health monitoring.

As healthcare systems globally navigate increasing demand for efficient, accessible diagnostic support, platforms offering reliable AI blood test analysis are positioned to play increasingly important roles in preventive health management. About Kantesti Kantesti is an AI-powered health technology platform developed by PIYA AI that provides comprehensive blood test interpretation services. Utilizing a 2.78 trillion parameter neural network, the platform delivers detailed health reports, personalized nutrition plans, and supplement recommendations based on individual blood test results. With operations spanning 127+ countries and support for 75+ languages, Kantesti serves over 2 million users worldwide from its European headquarters in Cologne, Milan, and Paris. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)