Karkhana.io raises USD1.5mn in seed round led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India to build its on-demand cloud manufacturing platform

You would like to read
- Max Ventures and Industries divests its balance stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures
- Cyient signs MoU with Decipher to provide cloud mining platform for tailings
- Vertex Global Services announces pandemic career support platform, as a CSR initiative
- Qualcomm Ventures commits investment upto Rs 730 cr in Jio Platform
- Vertex Global Services Forays into eLearning Sector with Vertex Digital Academy
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Karkhana.io, a B2B on-demand manufacturing platform, announced its seed round financing of USD 1.5 million led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India (Vertex Ventures SEA & India).
The company also saw participation from several industry leaders and angel investors. With this funding, Karkhana.io aims to fuel further growth and establish their technology platform to meet the burgeoning demand for custom manufacturing in India's manufacturing industry.
Established in June 2018, Karkhana.io aims to digitise and streamline the manufacturing industry in India. "Finding the right manufacturing vendor is a tedious and time-consuming process. The industry is still highly fragmented. There is no easy way to figure out which manufacturing process to go for, where to manufacture, and what is a fair price to pay, etc. We want to change this so that new products can go from prototyping to production seamlessly at a much quicker pace," said Sonam Motwani, Founder and CEO.
Karkhana.io's mission involves working with various types and sizes of manufacturers throughout the country and alleviating pain points that are prevalent across the supply chain: coordinating production and delivery for multiple small parts, delays, inconsistency in quality, lack of transparency, etc.
By working closely with a large network of manufacturers, Karkhana.io can integrate operations for clients, as well as gain control over the quality of work delivered. All this can be done through Karkhana.io's online platform, which has the tools for manufacturers to manage projects more effectively while providing visibility of progress on projects for customers.
Karkhana.io's manufacturing capabilities encompass 3D printing, sheet metal work, CNC machining and injection moulding. The young start-up is already enabling building cutting edge technology in India - from deep-sea underwater robots to satellite and rocket for outer space to components for electric vehicles, IOT and FMCG industries.
"Manufacturing is one of the largest sectors in India but suffers from extreme inefficiency and capacity underutilization. Through its online platform, Karkhana.io is well placed to disrupt the status quo and enable production processes that are simpler, faster and more transparent. Sonam brings tremendous expertise in her field, and we are excited to partner with Sonam and Karkhana.io in building the next generation of manufacturing services for India and the world" said Kanika Mayar, Executive Director at Vertex Ventures SEA & India.
Notwithstanding the fact that 2020 was a somewhat lackluster year for the manufacturing space in India, Karkhana.io's unique business model helped them break out as they added new clients and continued to scale the team as well as revenues through the year.
"Bringing about change in an established industry requires grit, innovative thinking as well as action - which we have cultivated at Karkhana.io since Day 1. Although managing operations was a serious challenge, when the pandemic hit, we tapped on these capabilities and created new solutions that kept us growing during these challenging times," said Sonam, reflecting on what has helped the budding company thrive amidst the difficult economic landscape.
For more information about Karkhana.io, please proceed here
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor