KCS presents SAHAYAK for SAP - a global shared SAP Support Service for small and midsize businesses

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KCS today announced the launch of SAHAYAK for SAP - its new focused offering for small and midsize companies, across the globe, to deliver best-in-class SAP Support at highly competitive prices.
KCS recognizes the harsh challenges faced by smaller businesses and midsize companies in the current year and has come up with a special offering in the form of SAHAYAK, which means assistant, for SAP application management for both SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA users. This will allow the customers to focus on managing and growing their business while the company ensures 24x7 availability of their SAP applications.
KCS is offering a fixed cost model for essential uptime maintenance and end user support services, plus a pay-as-you-go model for value-added projects - such as Fiori implementation, SAP benefit maximisation, enhancements, analytics, performance optimization, portfolio consolidation, process transformation, cloud adoption and more. While in the fixed scope, our focus is on problem prevention and resolution, the value-added scope is designed to drive innovation for adoption of digital and intelligent technologies.
"Shared services are a proven cost and quality optimisation strategy. We wish to give small and midsize customers access to our pool of SAP, IT and Industry experts so they can derive the maximum value from their SAP investment. KCS is committed to customer success and recently all we can think of is how do we help mitigate the cost incurred by businesses on maintaining their SAP landscapes and help small and midsize companies weather financial uncertainties," Tanuj Singh, Chief Growth Officer, KCS, said of the initiative.
"Our team is dedicated to delivering world-class SAP solutions to our global top clients and helping them become Intelligent Enterprises. We provide outcome-based services in collaboration with our ecosystem, transforming our customer's vision into something executable so they can deliver valuable experiences to their customers. We now bring this commitment to smaller businesses and midsize companies," said Vishal Shukla, CEO, KCS, commenting on the launch.
For more information on how KCS can help companies in digital transformation journey leveraging SAP applications, please visit
Please write to us at sap@kcsitglobal.com to know more.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
