Kishore Kumar Yedam conferred with World CEO Winner of the Year 2021 award

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/SRV): The most prominent C-level executive awards have crowned Kishore Kumar Yedam as 'World CEO Winner of the Year 2021'.
The World CEO Rankings (TWCR) are online awards owned by Plus Media Group. The Awards are launched to acknowledge the best CEOs worldwide through the strict nomination process and three-month-long voting season.
The voting software used by TWCR enabled the highest security and transparency for voters and nominees. Further, winners are awarded special naming rights through full one-year promotion and trophies with engraved names.
Kishore Kumar Yedem is a great leader with elaborative knowledge in the industry and gained substantial experience in the field. His dedication and passion towards FSS have helped strengthen the opportunities in innovation and knowledge.
Kishore Kumar Yedem, CEO of FSS, said, "Development is about transforming the lives of people, not just transforming economies."
Kishore K, MD of FSS said, "KY as a leader stands out by the nature of his commitment and the integrity of his character. His leadership is building our future with creativity and vision."
FSS is a Software Development and Services Company, based in Hyderabad. The core value and expertise of FSS range from banking and financial services, insurance, health care, and life science, retail and consumer products, media and entertainment, telecom and internet services, manufacturing and logistics, product and engineering services, and hi-tech and ed-tech. Over 6 years of its operation, FSS has successfully completed 300+ projects.
For more information, visit - (https://www.ceorankings.com) and (https://fssglobal.in).
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
