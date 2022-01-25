Kissflow announces $1 million giveaway for SaaS communities

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kissflow Inc., a leading SaaS software company, has launched a first-of-its-kind "(https://kissflow.com/community) fully managed" community platform for community managers to build and manage communities.
As part of the launch, the company is giving away (https://kissflow.com/community/one-million-giveaway) $1 million worth of free credits to run SaaS customer communities on the Kissflow Community Platform.
SaaS entrepreneur and CEO of Kissflow, Suresh Sambandam said, "Globally, (https://99firms.com/blog/saas-statistics/#gref) 30% of SaaS companies have reported that their churn rates increased in the past year. Engaging customers and reducing churn is a constant challenge for SaaS businesses and it calls for a human-centric approach to customer success. Building customer communities is the only way. Well-managed communities can drive engagement, facilitate peer-to-peer learning and convert customers into loyal brand advocates. With community becoming the moat for SaaS products, we see a massive demand for the platform."
Kissflow Community Platform helps SaaS businesses gather valuable product feedback, understand the pressing issues of customers and communicate product roadmap. It allows customers to share their success stories and help each other out. It is the only platform in its category that comes with dedicated Community Specialists who help SaaS community managers to develop a content strategy, understand key analytics & insights, identify trends to capitalize on, and suggest engagement tactics.
SaaS Founders and community managers can apply to avail the launch offer of $1 Million free credits to Kissflow Community Platform (https://kissflow.com/community/one-million-giveaway).
(https://kissflow.com) Kissflow is a leading SaaS software company offering award-winning low-code & no-code work management solutions used by organizations in over 160 countries. Kissflow's offerings include product platforms for workflow management, low code application development, procurement cloud solution, digital workplace and community management, all of them designed to simplify work.
Kissflow powers more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. Kissflow is featured as a leader in G2, the world's largest user reviews aggregator and by renowned analyst firms Gartner & Forrester. Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce of close to 400 employees.
