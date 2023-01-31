KONE India is India's best workplaces in manufacturing 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, announced that it has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2023.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

Speaking about the recognition, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India said, "We are extremely honored to be recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2023. It's a great achievement for all of us at KONE India. Globally, KONE has 10 manufacturing units in 7 countries that manufacture equipment and services that meet applicable codes and standards and may include additional safety features that exceed the applicable regulatory requirements. Today, energy efficiency in the modernization of existing elevator and escalator equipment is gaining in importance.

In India, we have a world-class elevator manufacturing factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. We have been proudly making-in-India for 39 years, and our factory is equipped with the latest technology in production, reinforcing KONE's customer-focused strategy to provide the most competitive, highest quality products with short delivery time."

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 25 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2023 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

"Although the manufacturing and production industry was among the worst-hit sectors due to the pandemic, there has been a significant 10 per cent growth in the employee engagement bps scores in the last 4 years. This is a great testament to leadership commitment and efficacy to cater to employee welfare needs. Congratulations to all our winners on achieving this great accomplishment," Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All™

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5500+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R & D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

