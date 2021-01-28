KRIDN gets LED headlamps, metallic colours, easy finance options

By Kridn- Led- Headlamps- Electric Motorcycles

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One Electric Motorcycles today announced the addition of LED headlamps, metallic colours and EMI options for their KRIDN electric motorcycle.

One Electric is collaborating with multiple institutions to finance their vehicle at an approximate EMI of Rs 5000/- or less depending upon the credit score of the individual.

"An EMI of Rs 5,000/- approx. makes KRIDN an immediately viable option for those looking forward to owning our motorcycle. Considering the savings on fuel, service cost and shorter EMI period, the cost of ownership is definitely lower," shared Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric.

"We are excited to introduce a new range of metallic colour options and accessories to enable our customers to personalize their KRIDN. We are also in the process of getting LED headlights by March," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric.

Uppal also elaborated on the roll out plan across India.

"We are totally committed to the Make in India cause. We have already developed and started trials for our remaining imported components and are on track for Zero import production by the end of this year. Therefore, we are also looking for dealer partners who are equally passionate about Make in India, and realize that this is a long term commitment," he added.

One Electric is now working actively to finalize likeminded dealers & start deliveries in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

