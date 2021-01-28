KRIDN gets LED headlamps, metallic colours, easy finance options

You would like to read
- Shop Online for Latest Smartphone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- India's fastest Electric Motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October
- upGrad launches schemes to make higher education accessible to Bharat
- Gaurav Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Bharat Gaurav Award encourage millions to build a new India of our Dreams: Dr Sandesh Yadav
By Kridn- Led- Headlamps- Electric Motorcycles
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One Electric Motorcycles today announced the addition of LED headlamps, metallic colours and EMI options for their KRIDN electric motorcycle.
One Electric is collaborating with multiple institutions to finance their vehicle at an approximate EMI of Rs 5000/- or less depending upon the credit score of the individual.
"An EMI of Rs 5,000/- approx. makes KRIDN an immediately viable option for those looking forward to owning our motorcycle. Considering the savings on fuel, service cost and shorter EMI period, the cost of ownership is definitely lower," shared Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric.
"We are excited to introduce a new range of metallic colour options and accessories to enable our customers to personalize their KRIDN. We are also in the process of getting LED headlights by March," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric.
Uppal also elaborated on the roll out plan across India.
"We are totally committed to the Make in India cause. We have already developed and started trials for our remaining imported components and are on track for Zero import production by the end of this year. Therefore, we are also looking for dealer partners who are equally passionate about Make in India, and realize that this is a long term commitment," he added.
One Electric is now working actively to finalize likeminded dealers & start deliveries in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor