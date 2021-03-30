La Global Foundation takes its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to Newer Heights of Glory

New Delhi, Delhi, [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): La Global Foundation that operates under the guidelines laid by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on women empowerment, health, education, culture, institutional building and economic development, successfully organised the 65th session of the 'Commission on the Status of Women' in Gurugram amid the august presence of dignitaries from various fields.

Contributing immensely to the noble cause, La Global Foundation also made the announcement of its preparedness to launch the Dubai Chapter of the campaign, while taking the initiative from the national to the global level.

The session was organised with a view to spread awareness about the growing incidence of breast cancer among women. The event felicitated achievers doing commendable work in grappling with this challenge with "Crown Pageant Global Awards 2021" in different categories including Lifetime Achievement Award, Global Humanitarian Peace Award, Global Goodwill Ambassador Award, Global Empowerment Ambassador, and Global Fitness Award, among others. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador, Embassy of the Union of Myanmar attended the event as Chief Guest and appreciated endeavours of La Global Foundation to foster an inclusive environment where women are motivated to focus more on their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing while further cementing the foundations of a strong society.

The event was also graced by Sudesh Chadha as Guest of Honour. The other luminaries who attended the event included Dr Udit Raj, senior Rajya Sabha Ex-Member; Dr Seema Raj, Principal Income Tax, and Geetika Chadha, Director-Group M.

The treasurer of LA Global Foundation, Sudesh Chadha along with Geetika Chadha, Dr Chetna Agrawal, Dr Shelly Parashar, Bina Malji and Shikha Chakraborty had left no stone unturned in making this event a grand success.

Overwhelmed with a deep sense of appreciation, Dr Meenakshi Sawhney, Founder and Chairperson, La Global Foundation shared, "We are pleased to have successfully concluded our Delhi (India) Chapter of the campaign as with every step forward, we come closure to our target of prevention and cure of breast cancer by advancing the knowledge of maximum women of the disease and need of early detection by methods like self-examination. I congratulate all the achievers and awardees of Crown Pageant Global Awards 2021 and urge them to not stop the tremendous contribution and motivate others also in joining us in this noble cause."

Following were anointed as winners under different awards categories in "Crown Pageant Global Awards 2021":

1. Lifetime Achievement: Meenu Walia, Senior Director, Max Hospital

2. Lifetime Achievement: Chetan Deshmkh

3. Global Icon Women of the Year: Prachyi V Raizada

4. International Fitness Ambassador: Aarti Pathak

5. Miss Plus Size: Divya Dutt

6. Mrs Curvy: Neeru Chopra

7. Mrs Curvy: Chaitali Himanshu Jhaveri

8. Sports Rifle Champion: Chetan Deshmukh

9. Mrs FITT: Prachi V Raizada

10. Mrs FITT Powerlifter: Aarti Pathak

11. Miss FITT category First Runner up: Shreya Relan

The whole purpose of the award ceremony was to recognize and honour the contributions of the people in the area of women empowerment and dissemination of the awareness about the threat to women's health posed by breast cancer.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)