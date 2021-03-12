SPONSORED CONTENT
LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199 percent growth rate

March 12, 2021 17:00 IST | ANI Press Release
LeadSquared

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.leadsquared.com) a Bengaluru based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. LeadSquared grew 199 per cent during this period.

LeadSquared's CEO, Nilesh Patel credits LeadSquared's focus on driving sales efficiency successfully for its customers as the sole reason for the company's 199 per cent growth over the past three years. He said, "The reason our customers choose LeadSquared is that they don't want just a CRM anymore, they want sales efficiency which makes an immediate impact on their topline and bottom-line.

As we continue our expansion efforts, we have seen a step-change in interest from North America and European markets, as customers drive digital transformation in response to the pandemic outbreak. Our core customer segment, which is high-growth B2C enterprises continue to thrive and add to our growth as well."

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is an impressive accomplishment in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitization," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate LeadSquared on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India with a phenomenal 199 per cent growth rate over three years."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

