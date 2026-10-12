he NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration window will start today, October 12, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). All applicants can use the official website, mcc.nic.in, to apply for admission to postgraduate medical programs.

Candidates have until October 21, 2026, to register and pay the counselling charge. In order to be qualified for Round 1 counselling, candidates are urged to finish the registration process by the deadline.

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 important dates

· Seat Matrix Verification: October 10–12, 2026

· Registration and Fee Payment: October 12–21, 2026 (until 12 noon)

· Deadline for Fee Payment: October 21, 2026 (until 3 pm)

· Choice Filling: October 13–22, 2026 (until 10 am)

· Choice Locking: October 21, 4 pm – October 22, 10 am

· Seat Allotment Processing: October 22–23, 2026

· Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 24, 2026.

· Reporting/joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2026 released for special exams; check complete schedule · Joined candidate data verification: November 3, 2026.

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2026?

· Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in

· Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage

· Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2026 / New Registration link

· Fill in the required NEET PG 2026 details and personal information to start the registration process

· Create the required login credentials and log in to the counselling portal

· End the registration form by entering the required academic, contact and other details

· Make the payment of the 'non-refundable' registration fee and 'refundable' security deposit, as applicable to the candidate's category.

· Check all the details carefully before submitting the registration form

· Submit the form and save/download the registration confirmation page for later use

· After successful enrolment, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling process.

Documents needed for NEET PG Counselling 2026

Before beginning the registration and admission procedure, candidates should have the necessary documents ready.

The NEET PG 2026 admit card, NEET PG scorecard/rank letter, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate, medical registration certificate, valid government-issued picture ID, and category certificate, if applicable, are some of the examples.

Additionally, candidates should review the MCC counselling standards to see whether any additional paperwork is needed at the time of reporting. 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats as well as all seats in central and deemed universities would be covered by the counselling procedure.

What is next after the NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration?

Candidates must fill out their chosen colleges and postgraduate medical courses after finishing the registration process. The first round of choice filling is set to start on October 13 and run until October 22.

Candidates should carefully consider their alternatives based on their predicted admission options, college, and selected course.