Learn how to generate high-quality leads and land premium clients with the help of B2B Growth Accelerator Program

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Mehak Suri, a B2B Lead Conversion Specialist is on a mission to help and coach other marketers or business owners with a similar passion by leading by example.

In an attempt to help people grow as ardent digital marketers, she launched the B2B Growth Accelerator Program which is open to Digital marketers, Digital marketing consultants, Freelancers, Agency Owners, Digital Nomads, and people who are looking to land premium international and high ticket clients via digital marketing. This program offers students comprehensive learning of B2B digital Marketing.

After interacting with multiple business owners (small and medium) as well as solopreneurs, some of the prominent challenges faced by marketers or B2B business owners are -

* Landing premium high-ticket clients or International clients

* Booking qualified appointments that convert

* Getting conversions but without spending huge on marketing budgets

* Setting premium prices for my services and don't want to negotiate with clients

* Getting ROI driven results for my clients

* Leveraging social media to get ROI and don't know where to begin

* Relying on growing through client retention

"We have witnessed an enrolment of over 100 plus students since we have started this program. Our main mission with this program is to provide an affordable learning platform especially to the ones who can't figure out where to start," said Mehak Suri, CEO.

What sets this program apart from other online courses is the pragmatic strategies taught and personalized one on one support from the mentor. This program leverages step-by-step learning from beginner to the advanced level. The B2B Growth Accelerator program helps in sourcing premium prospects and close more deals for the business.

"I would like to thank Mehak for her guidance and coaching which has helped me to close a business for USD 600 within 1 week of its launch. Thanks for all the valuable inputs you have shared on-call also helping me in gaining confidence to start something which I always wanted to. With your help, I have soon launched my business profile for digital marketing, and 100 per cent sure with the help of your course I will succeed in that as well. Looking forward to learning more from you and make an impact," said Nipun, a student of this program.

This program allows anyone sitting anywhere to learn a new set of skills that will help them and their clients to grow. It consists of actionable strategies and secrets to generate more high-quality leads and helps you book 200-400 appointments every month on autopilot without cold calling. An updated skill set can offer many career or business advancement opportunities.

Mehak Suri is also a proud owner of Red Realm Marketing and a digital marketing consultant. With a vision to become the largest of its kind, Red Realm Marketing is a thriving digital marketing and creative agency based in South Ex Delhi offering an array of services. The company's ongoing dedication to gaining exposure to the domestic and international business landscape has been monumental.

"We partnered with Red Realm marketing since early 2017, and they provided very good quality, creative support, and design for our digital branding campaign for a lot of our brands on the Amazon platform," said Durga Das, the Marketing Head of Amazon, a Red Realm Client.

This 8+-year-old agency has worked with more than 500 plus companies from all over the world. It offers holistic solutions that include Digital Marketing, Social Media Branding, Influencer Marketing, etc. It has worked with clients like Amazon, Make My Trip, Bikano, TOPS India, Nova Dairy, Trump Tower, Leela Sky Villas EODB, ASSAR, and many more.

"I would like to thank the Red Realm team and Mehak for making VI-John focus on digital platforms. Our social media pages speak for the brand. Initially, we were reluctant to invest in social platforms and thought our share would be 1-2 per cent of the annual budget but now it's the other way around. We are focusing on the Red Realm team for more and more activities," said Harshit Kochar from VI- John Group.

To know more visit: (https://lv.masterwithmehak.com) MasterWithMehak

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)