PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: The Levi's® brand brings its 2026 global campaign, 'Behind Every Original,' to India, starring Global Brand Ambassador Alia Bhatt. - A bold new global campaign that celebrates her journey, voice and style For over 150 years, Levi's® has been worn by those who move culture forward. From music and sport to fashion and art, Levi's® jeans have become a constant in moments of change, worn by those pursuing progress and shaping what comes next. Behind Every Original builds on that legacy. The global campaign celebrates the mindset behind originality -- curiosity, conviction and the courage to see the world differently. It spotlights the instinct and intention that drive progress. The spotlight is on Alia Bhatt -- an actor and cultural force whose journey reflects reinvention, self-belief and individuality. Her evolution mirrors a generation that values authenticity over perfection, making her the embodiment of the Levi's® global narrative.

"I've always been a curious mind, wanting to know the why behind the what," she shares. "For me, it was never about checking every box or doing what was expected. I'd rather be myself than anyone I'm told to be. You don't wait for permission to shake things up, you make your own rules. Being original is messy, imperfect and completely your own." Off screen, Alia's personal style reflects that same ease and self-expression. She gravitates toward relaxed denim, effortless tees and silhouettes that feel lived in. This season, Levi's® builds on the continued momentum of relaxed fits with the Cinch Waist Jean, designed with an adjustable back detail that creates a customizable, waist-defining shape through a wide-leg silhouette. The brand also introduces the Loose Boot -- a modern, laid-back interpretation of the classic bootcut, cut with a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh and a subtle flare that balances structure with ease.

"For over 150 years, Levi's® has been worn by those who move culture forward, and Behind Every Original reinforces our commitment to staying at the center of that momentum. Alia Bhatt represents a new generation of originals -- confident, self-defined and unapologetically authentic -- making her a powerful voice for women shaping culture today. As we accelerate our focus on women's denim in India, we're building on our leadership in the category with relaxed, expressive silhouettes that reflect how women want to live and dress now. This campaign is about more than style -- it's about championing individuality while strengthening Levi's® position as the definitive denim lifestyle brand for a new era," said Hiren Gor, Managing Director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co.

With Behind Every Original, Levi's® reaffirms what it has always stood for. Denim is more than what you wear. It becomes part of your story. Levi's® women's fits are available across stores nationwide and online at www.levi.in. Links to the film: YouTube: LINK Instagram: LINK About the Levi's® brand The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world--capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit https://levi.in/

About Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co. (LS & Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Levi Strauss Signature™, and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,300 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2025 net revenues were $6.3 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

