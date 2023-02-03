LLW luxe event to be hosted by Notandas from Feb 3 to 5

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): The Luxury Lifestyle Wkend (LLW) event, sponsored by Notandas Realty is back with its third edition and is to be held at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The event will be held from 3rd to 5th February 2023. Day 1 of the event will begin on the 3rd of February from 6 pm onwards while on the 4th (Saturday) and 5th (Sunday), it will begin from 9 am onwards. An experiential show at the forefront of art, design, fashion, and immersive offerings, the 'Luxury Lifestyle Wkend' takes a more conscious, progressive, inclusive, and interactive approach across homegrown and international brands, whilst continuing to push boundaries for a one-of-its-kind experience.

True to its name, the luxury lifestyle event will feature many luxury brands and of course the fine dining experience too. In this regard, Notandas Realty which is an event partner with Luxury Lifestyle Wkend features its own Cafe N, which has been aesthetically designed for the event to serve a variety of food and beverages to the attendees. Cafe N will offer a much-required break for attendees who can indulge in good food and beverages.

Harsh Jagwani, MD, Notandas Realty, said, "We are excited to be part of the Luxury Lifestyle Wkend event."

Of Notandas Realty, it can be said that in its 18 years of operations, 0.3 M sq.ft are under construction and 0.5 M sq.ft have been delivered. In continuation of its mission of adding high-end residential as well as commercial real estate marvels to the glistening skyline of the city that never sleeps, Mumbai, some of its state-of-the-art projects that have been built with cutting-edge technology, distinctive design and superior construction with timely delivery are Casa Pali (Bandra West), 96 Tagore (Santacruz West) and 64 Greens (Bandra West).

Commenting on the inspiration behind the Casa Pali and 96 Tagore projects, Seema Puri the architect involved said, "It is creating apartments which redefine luxury. Homes that offer a complete lifestyle. People want to live in spaces that make them feel good, that indulge them, and where they can feel pampered. Right from the drop off (point) with the sound of the bubbling water, the grand double-height lobby till the arrival at their floor through the private lobby, it's a curated experience, one designed to delight the senses. Each project is a dialogue between programmes and compositions. Expressing functionality in an aesthetically appealing form is what we strive to achieve."

Some of the realty firm's past projects are:

Notan Classic, Notan Heights, Notan Plaza, Pali Palms, Notan Chambers in Bandra West, XVI Avenue and Sapphire in Khar West and 64 Greens in Santacruz West.

Speaking about its USP and what sets Notandas apart from its contemporaries and competitors in the realty business, Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director (MD), Notandas Realty, said, "I believe we as a company are very passionate. We collaborate with the best architects and go above and beyond to create iconic structures. If you visit any one of our buildings, you will notice that each corner has been thoughtfully designed and is special. We are aware that purchasing a home is a major decision, and our team works hard to develop enduring relationships with each of our clients. We become a part of the client's family by the time we hand over the apartments."

Also, about plans to create a single platform for all customer needs from searching for a home to purchasing the smallest and most essential parts of a home, he said, "We are currently custom-building a management software that would be used by all our residents who move into our projects. Multiple software programs do this but we decided to build one from scratch, keeping in mind the specific requirements of our residents. This would include access control, common area reservations, visitor management and so on. When completed, it will be unique."

To know more, visit - (https://www.notandasrealty.com)

