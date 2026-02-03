VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Lord's Mark Industries Limited has appointed Mr. Vignesh Waman Poojari as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 31, 2026. The appointment has been approved by the Board and is in line with the company's focus on strengthening financial leadership as it scales operations across its core business verticals.

Mr. Poojari is a Chartered Accountant (India) and Certified Public Accountant (USA) with over 24 years of experience across finance, audit, IFRS, and enterprise-scale financial management. He has held senior leadership roles within the Reliance Industries Group, working across renewable energy, digital services, and retail businesses.

His professional journey also includes experience with global professional services firms such as KPMG and Deloitte Haskins & Sells, where he advised listed, SEC-registered, and PE-backed companies across sectors including telecom, pharma, IT, and media, under IFRS, US GAAP, and Indian GAAP frameworks.