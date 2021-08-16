Lotus Insights India announces the launch of Finsights.biz, Business Intelligence and Remote Audit Platform for Tally Users

You would like to read
- Lotus Herbals launches Lotus Botanicals, a plant-based clean beauty brand to enter fast-growing global eCom beauty market
- Karix Mobile introduces WhatsApp Business API solution to Panasonic
- Experian India launches Ascend Market Insights; leveraging bureau, fraud, alternative data on single platform
- Lotus Herbals installs oxygen generator plant at Jeewan Hospital
- Actress Dia Mirza appointed as brand ambassador for Lotus Organics+
Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finsights.biz is a Business Intelligence Application for Entrepreneurs, Chartered Accountants and Bookkeepers. The app is made available on Web and Mobile platforms.
With an extremely User-Friendly Mobile Interface, Finsights facilitates Entrepreneurs to stay on top of their Finances by easing the access and understandability of Tally Information to Entrepreneurs. Users can set custom alerts and automation to receive WhatsApp alerts on Business Transactions of their choice.
Entrepreneurs can derive business insights from their Tally Data from anywhere and seamlessly access and share Ledger reports through WhatsApp and emails.
Finsights.biz also allows Auditors to audit their Clients' Tally Data on the web from anywhere and keep track of all audit points. With Finsights.biz, Chartered Accountants can continuously stay connected with their Client's Tally Data and seamless switch between multiple Clients.
Finsights strives to provide an intuitive platform that helps bridge the gap between Entrepreneurs/ CA's and their Tally Data.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor