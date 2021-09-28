Mahindra Rural Housing Finance partners with Vymo to launch LeadEx for digitising its distribution operations in rural India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.getvymo.com/?utm_source=media & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=mahindra%20rural%20finance%20partners%20with%20vymo) Vymo, the sales acceleration platform of choice for leading financial institutions, announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Home finance, the largest home finance company serving rural India, to deploy a cloud-based sales and distribution management platform.

Called Vymo LeadEx, the solution will be used by over 10,000 frontline agents and managers across India to improve customer onboarding speed and experience.

LeadEx eliminates the need for users to update their sales & engagement activities every day using legacy systems. With the Vymo LeadEx,

* New prospect customers are assigned to the best-suited branch managers automatically in real-time,

* Customer verification and onboarding is fully digitised to reduce turnaround times,

* Managers and sales leaders get a 360-degree view of their teams' activities and can thus plan bespoke training programs

"Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. provides home loans to customers in smaller (category three and four) towns and rural India. Vymo will help our team of 10,000 people provide even better and faster service to our customers. We anticipate a substantial increase in productivity and superior customer satisfaction. I would like to thank the Vymo team for their focussed and responsive approach to completing this project," comments Anuj Mehra, Managing Director - Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd.

Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of Vymo, adds, "We are proud to partner with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance for proving best-in-class digital capabilities and functional expertise to frontline agents to not only continue engaging with customer and prospects, but also make credit access more affordable and convenient in rural India."

In Asia Pacific, Vymo's lending and collections suite was selected after an exhaustive study of sales productivity solutions by FE Credit, one of the largest lending and collections organizations in Vietnam with over 50 per cent market share. Within a year of being deployed, the time taken to disburse a loan to a customer has reduced by 64 per cent.

