VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Malaysia Airlines has entered a landmark partnership with Mumbai Indians, India's most successful and widely followed cricket team, serving as both Associate Sponsor and Official Global Airline Partner. This collaboration is part of the airline's broader strategy to accelerate sports-led brand and commercial growth in key global markets. The partnership underscores Malaysia Airlines' long-term commitment to strengthening its presence in India, one of its most important growth markets. To mark the occasion, one hundred Wau Bulan kites were released at Jio World Gardens in Mumbai, in conjunction with Makar Sankranti, India's annual kite flying festival, symbolising the coming together of cultures through sports and travel. Also making an appearance at the launch ceremony was Mumbai Indians' Head Coach - Mahela Jayawardene, alongside representatives of the club.

As one of the world's most followed cricket teams, Mumbai Indians command a global fan base of over 55 million, providing Malaysia Airlines a strong platform to engage with audiences across India and beyond, extending its signature Malaysian Hospitality to a diverse global community. Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG, said, "India remains a cornerstone of our international network, and with 80 weekly flights connecting 10 key Indian cities, Malaysia Airlines serves as a vital bridge between India and the world. This partnership with the Mumbai Indians is a strategic commercial investment; it allows us to tap into an immense, highly engaged audience to drive brand preference and loyalty in a competitive market. By combining the excitement of world-class cricket with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality, we are not only creating unique experiences but also stimulating tourism and trade flows between our two nations.

This collaboration is about more than visibility - it is about reinforcing Malaysia's position as the preferred gateway to Asia and ensuring that our economic and cultural ties continue to flourish, one journey at a time." A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Mumbai Indians is proud to partner with Malaysia Airlines, a brand that shares our commitment to excellence, global reach and meaningful fan engagement. With millions of fans in India and around the world, this collaboration allows us to connect our community to new travel experiences while celebrating the shared passion for sport, culture and hospitality. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for fans, both on matchdays and beyond."

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines will reinforce its position as the preferred carrier for Indian travellers while offering Mumbai Indians fans exclusive touchpoints that combine the thrill of cricket with the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality. Planned activations include on-ground fan engagements, co-branded experiences, exclusive merchandise and selected player-led appearances, designed to connect cricket fans with Malaysia Airlines beyond match days. As part of its commitment to driving inbound travel, Malaysia Airlines will continue to promote its Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme, allowing eligible international travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 to explore an additional Malaysian destination with no additional fare (excluding taxes). Travellers can choose from eight domestic destinations, offering greater access to Malaysia's cultural, natural and heritage attractions within a single itinerary. As Malaysia's national carrier, the airline will also continue supporting Visit Malaysia 2026, working with government and industry partners to enhance connectivity and position Malaysia as a must-visit destination for travellers across India, Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Malaysia Airlines Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering premium and full-service travel options to, from, and within the country. As the gateway to Asia and beyond, the airline carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse heritage. Malaysia Airlines embodies the nation's rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines, delivering an unparalleled experience through its signature Malaysian Hospitality across every customer touchpoint.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) - a global aviation organisation comprising a range of aviation and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines offers enhanced connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide.