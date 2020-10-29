Max Bupa Health Insurance Wins Health Insurance Company of the Year Award 2020 at the 5th Annual Insurance India Summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Max Bupa - one of India's leading standalone health insurance players has been felicitated with the prestigious Health Insurance Company of the Year Award at the 5thAnnual Insurance India Summit and Awards 2020, organized by Quest Conferences with EY as the Knowledge Partner this month.

The decision was made by an eminent jury comprising Nilesh Sathe, Former Member, IRDAI (Life), K Sanath Kumar, Former CMD, National Insurance and Sandeep Ghosh, Partner and Leader Financial Services Advisory, Ernst and Young.

The Annual Insurance India Summit and Awards, now in its fifth year, is a prestigious and credible forum that recognizes brands in the insurance sector across domains. The recognition was conferred upon Max Bupa for maintaining the highest standards of service delivery, its customer first approach and thrust on innovation.

Even during the ongoing Covid pandemic, Max Bupa took a series of measures to ramp up its processes and existing systems to ensure the best possible assistance to customers. Right from ramping up its digital efforts and claims processes, to launching products best suited to meet the requirements of people in current times, to offering behavioral counselling and support through fitness sessions; Max Bupa took various steps to create awareness amongst customers about the importance of health insurance, during the current health pandemic.

"Since our inception a decade ago, we at Max Bupa, have always stayed true to our purpose of helping our customers' lead healthier, more successful lives. This win will further strengthen our resolution of putting our customer's first in everything that we do, by delivering best in class products and services across various customer segments, in keeping with their health needs," said Anika Agarwal, CMO and Director - Direct Digital Business, while speaking about the recognition.

Max Bupa has built a powerful franchise, earned trust and brand equity in the market through a laser-sharp focus on customer centricity, innovation, and a robust and comprehensive product and service portfolio. With a strong expansion plan in Tier II and III markets, Max Bupa aims to increase its footprint to over 100 cities in this fiscal year and expects to clock an annual growth rate of 30-35 per cent.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)