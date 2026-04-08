India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 7: India's fragrance market is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences, with increasing demand for perfumes that offer both appeal and performance in challenging weather conditions. High temperatures and humidity across much of the country often affect fragrance longevity, creating a gap between expectation and real-world usage.

Addressing this concern, Mecarte Luxury, a digital-first perfume brand, has introduced a range of long-lasting perfumes tailored specifically for Indian climate conditions. Available through its online platform, www.mecarte.com, the brand focuses on creating perfumes that remain stable, wearable, and effective throughout the day.

Key Consumer Pain Point

Perfume users in India frequently report that fragrances tend to fade quickly or lose their balance due to heat and humidity. Traditional formulations, often designed for cooler climates, may not perform optimally in Indian environments.