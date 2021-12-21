MedLife introduces its multipurpose antiseptic and disinfectant liquid Septicol

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/TPT): MedLife Formulations Pvt. Ltd. has recently launched their new product Septicol Antiseptic Liquid which works as a 4 in 1 antiseptic solution.

Its disinfecting formula helps you to get rid of the harmful viruses, bacteria, and other germs away from the hard surfaces of your domestic space.

This antiseptic liquid can be used in cleaning and mopping floors or tiles just by adding it to some water. Doctors and experts have also approved this liquid for use in first-aid treatments like cleaning the wounds and reducing the risk of infection. Diluted with water, Septicol works perfectly as an aftershave eliminating the risk of infection in the event of cuts or bruises during shaving. It can also work as a potent aid in disinfecting your clothes after washing.

Antiseptic and disinfectants are an essential part of infection control practises and aid in the prevention of life-threatening infections. Especially with the emergence of the pandemic, the concerns over potential contamination and infection are mounting leading to the increased use of antiseptics and disinfectants by the general public.

In this scenario, MedLife has presented its multipurpose antiseptic liquid Septicol so that people do not have to stress over their personal and family hygiene. Septicol is a 4 in 1 solution which makes sure that people do not need to invest in multiple products. This makes Septicol an affordable disinfection solution in these trying times. Its convenience and cost-effectiveness provide it with a competitive edge over its market peers.

Talking about their products, MedLife founder *** says, "The active ingredients used in Septicol makes it a potent antiseptic and disinfectant effective in killing or slowing down viruses, bacteria, and other harmful microorganisms. Our product is formulated to serve the purpose of both domestic and skin disinfectants unlike most of the products available in the market. Its multipurpose formula gives the entire process household sanitization a sense of convenience given the fact that personal hygiene has become more important than ever."

Established in 2013, MedLife Formulations Pvt. Ltd. is a Navi Mumbai-based Pharmaceutical Products, Herbal Medicines, and Antiseptics Liquids manufacturer and supplier well reputed for its quality offerings, prompt shipment, and transparent transactions. Its latest product Septicol antiseptic Liquid is aimed at making our lives a little easier amid this global pandemic.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)