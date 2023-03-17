Meet the torchbearers of the new-age MKES Business School, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Malad Kandivli Education Society (MKES) has recently launched a new-age business school in the commercial hub of Mumbai - the MKES Business School. It offers 2-year full-time, AICTE-approved PGDM programmes in Business Analytics, Financial Services and Business Administration (with specialisation in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations, General Management & Entrepreneurship).

A glittering legacy, now all set to brighten the business education landscape

The Malad Kandivli Education Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious educational entities in suburban Mumbai with an 80-year-old legacy of educating generations of Indian students across diverse streams like Commerce, Arts, Science (IT/CS) and Law. With the MKES Business School, MKES promises to empower graduates with postgraduate programmes that are industry-centric and skill-based, enabling them to 'Think Beyond' and be industry-ready management professionals.

Pioneered by visionaries. Guided by luminaries in business education

An educational institution is only as good as its teachers. The MKES Business School features an esteemed faculty, which is a unique mix of academic scholars, highly experienced industry and non-profit practitioners and scholar-practitioners.

1. Dr Ancy Jose is currently the Group Director of MKES Group of Institutions and former Principal of Nagindas Khandwala College. She has done M.Sc. from University of Kerala and Ph. D. in education from Mumbai University. She has always been involved in activities that could make the institution the best place to provide quality education to students. She is the force behind starting three PGDM Programmes at MKES Business School.

She is an ambitious and enthusiastic leader who admires professionalism and this has enabled her to win many laurels to name a few, Best Principal Award - 2013, Eminent Educationist Award, Best Ensemble Faculty (Academic Brilliance Awards - 2013), The Most Admired Principal of the Year in Asia - 2013-2014, Bharat Vidya Shiromani Award - 2015, Rajiv Gandhi Education Excellence Award - 2015, Vidya Rattan Gold Medal Award - 2015, Rashtriya Shiksha Shiromani Award - 2017. She has been recently awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Thakur Awards of Excellence - 2022.

2. The new-age business school is led by CA Dr. Varsha Ainapure. She has 34 years of academic experience of teaching Financial Accounting, IFRS and Income Tax at UG & PG levels. She is a recognised guide under the faculty of Commerce (Business Management) at University of Mumbai.

She is M.Com. (Advanced Accountancy & Costing) from University of Mumbai, FCA (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), Ph. D. (Management) from SNDT University and a Postdoctoral Fellow as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar at Fox School of Business, Temple University and Philadelphia, USA. She is widely known for the 40+ textbooks co-authored by her for the students of the University of Mumbai on accountancy, taxation and auditing.

3. Dr Satish Ailawadi, the Group Mentor at MKES Business School, is another eminent academic with the industry expertise of 27 years in Logistics & Supply Chain Management. He has been teaching Operations for over 20 years now and has authored a book on Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

Dr Ailawadi has formerly served as a Director at K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad. He is an active Professor Emeritus at the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad and an Adjunct Faculty at the University of Applied Sciences, Steyr, Austria.

4. Dr Charmi Shah has over 13 years of teaching experience in PGDM and MMS programmes. She holds an M.Com. (Accountancy and Costing) from the University of Mumbai, as well as a PGDM (Finance) and a Ph. D. (Banking & Finance) under faculty of Commerce and Management from the University of Mumbai. She teaches Corporate Finance, Derivatives, Advanced Financial Management, Equity Valuation, Financial Modeling, Business Statistics and Operations Research.

5. Anil B. Kulkarni, a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, has 31 years of academic experience, including 25 years at S. P. Jain Institute of Management Studies & Research (SPJIMR) and 6 years at MICA Ahmedabad as a Director. He retired as a Marketing Professor at SPJIMR in 2019.

Kulkarni has 19 years of industry experience with expertise in Strategic Marketing, Marketing Simulations, Pricing, MEXL and Social Marketing. He has served as a Visiting Professor at renowned institutions like the IIMA, IIMK, NIRMA Institute of Management, Mody University and MDI in India and Universities in Germany, Dubai, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago.

6. Bhavya Goradia is a Data Scientist at eClerx Services. With 4 years of corporate experience working for large corporations like FedEx and Kotak Mahindra Bank, he's adept in Python, Statistics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Financial Modeling. He is also a guest faculty member at the IAQS, SDBI, NMIMS and BSE.

7. Siddharth Parakh is a CA, CS & holds MBA degree. He has keen interest in Capital Markets, Strategy Consultancy and Mergers & Acquisitions. He has 12+ years of work experience. Siddharth has completed his PGDM in Finance & Consulting from SPJIMR and MBA from Cornell University, New York, with Dean's Top 5 recognition.

Honoured with the prestigious 'Economic Times Young Leader Award' in 2019, Siddharth is known to be one of India's emerging business leaders. Currently he is working with Tata Sons Group as Chairman and Group CFO's team in Investments, M & A and Strategy.

8. Prof. Rukaiya Joshi has 14 years of experience in teaching as a professor in SPJIMR in the areas of Leadership & Social Sector Management. She was a Chairperson of Centre for Education in Social Sector (CEdSS), Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM).

9. CA Ajay Gupta is a Sr. Director in Capgemini, with over 27 years of expertise in Risk Management, Internal Audits, ERP Implementation, Due Diligence, Business Analyst, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Compliance and Information Systems (IS) Audits. In his current role, he manages and heads the Shared Services Centers for Nordic Countries. Earlier, he led the Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions in Capgemini.

Admissions are now open for Academic Year 2023-24.

