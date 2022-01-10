MetroMedi adopts latest web technologies to launch Relief Program for Online Counselling and Nutraceuticals' Products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetroMedi is the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, eHealth & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad).

On their Customers request, they are launching Metromedi Relief program for Online Counselling especially Psychologists, Therapists, Andrologists, Endocrinologists, Diabetes specialists, nutritionist etc. Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - Metromedi.com says, "This Metromedi Relief program helps customers to select the best medication for their specific needs. We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental mental health care. Improving access to high-quality mental health care for health plans. Our coordinated care model enables us to provide integrative, comprehensive care for our patients which leads to significant improvement in clinical outcomes."

At Metromedi they make a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available all across India. Even Two and Three tier cities and Rural villages can now have access to the latest medicines through (https://metromedi.com).

They are currently serving 150000 Customer base in Telangana, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh.

MetroMedi sells a wide range of products, including Pharmaceutical and Wellness products - medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods - home and personal care products, toiletries, baby care products, Sanitizers & Organic/Natural Groceries.

"Metromedi also plans to deliver the nutraceuticals, herbal, ayurvedic and personal care products also to their customer base on their demand and tied up with Lifespan India Pvt. Ltd. to serve their customers," states Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - Metromedi.com.

Lifespan is India's largest manufacturer of nutraceuticals, herbal, ayurvedic and personal care products and built according to USFDA standards and follow GMP regulations to ensure that their products are pure, safe and effective. Lifespan ideology is to always make natural products of high quality, which fulfil the customers' needs.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with South India's Fastest Growing eHealth & Wellness Store - MetroMedi.com as towards bringing nutraceuticals to its Customer Base in India," states Narendra Ram Nambula - Director - Lifespan India Pvt. Ltd.

Metromedi is also now collaborated with V3 digitals for latest web technologies SEO, SEM and SMO to strengthen the website more organically in PAN India.

V3 Digitals team is made up of marketing professionals with expertise in areas such as digital marketing and content strategies, website design, social media and search engine optimization, along with pay per click management. Our passion for digital marketing and our deep understanding of its methods, have seen us help many hundreds of clients gain new customers, and retain regular ones.

"The company states that V3 Digitals Pvt. Ltd. has been collaborated with MetroMedi specialized in a Unified Health Platform that offers Easy, Holistic and Quality healthcare solutions. MetroMedi is also coming up with a great notion called "MetroMedi Relief" that helps for online consultations on many health issues and many more," states Venu Das - Founder & CEO - V3 Digitals Pvt. Ltd.

For more information, please visit (https://www.metromedi.com).

