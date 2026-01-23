PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: At Roast CCx, a quietly introduced French classic has turned into a daily sell-out - driven not by promotion, but by technique and consistency. Corporate Pastry Chef Joakim Prat, whose career has been shaped by Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe, has seen his traditional French Galette evolve from a measured introduction to one of the cafe's most in-demand offerings. When the Galette was first introduced, the response was gradual. True to Chef Joakim's approach, it was not positioned as a signature launch or seasonal highlight, but allowed time to find its audience organically. Over the weeks, as guests became familiar with its flavour profile and craftsmanship, demand built steadily. Today, the Galette sells out daily at Roast CCx.

A Galette - a traditional French butter-based pastry known for its crisp, flaky layers and restrained sweetness -- reflects the discipline associated with Michelin-calibre kitchens. Built on precise lamination, high-quality butter, and controlled sweetness, the dessert focuses on execution rather than embellishment, staying true to its classical roots. Chef Joakim Prat's professional journey includes extensive experience in Michelin-starred establishments, where consistency, restraint, and respect for fundamentals are non-negotiable. That philosophy now shapes the pastry programme at Roast CCx, influencing not only individual products but also training standards and production processes within the bakery and pastry kitchen. Building on this foundation, Chef Joakim Prat is currently working on an expanded pastry and bakery range, with several new products expected to be introduced at Roast CCx in the coming weeks.

"The Galette is a product that rewards patience," shares Mr. Bhanu, Restaurant Manager, Roast CCx. "It wasn't designed to be a trend. It was designed to be correct, and over time, guests responded to that." The Galette's steady rise also reflects a broader shift in guest preferences, as Hyderabad's dining audience shows increasing appreciation for classical, technique-driven pastry rooted in global standards rather than novelty-led formats. As Roast CCx continues to develop its coffee and pastry offering, the Galette has emerged as one of the cafe's most consistently sought-after items - now selling out daily and establishing itself as a staple within the menu.

About Roast CCx Founded in 2019, Roast CCx has evolved from a boutique coffee shop in Hyderabad into one of India's most advanced multi-outlet cafe brands, known for its uncompromising focus on quality, craft, and specialty coffee. Entirely bootstrapped and valued at over ₹250 Cr, Roast CCx is built on a product-first philosophy--doing the classics right, from a clean, honest cup of coffee to globally inspired comfort food. Its flagship experience centre in Banjara Hills features India's first Loring S70 Peregrine air-roasting system, an expansive 15,000 sq. ft. pastry laboratory, a private theatre, and a dedicated coffee education and experience studio. These investments reinforce Roast CCx's commitment to world-class cafe experiences, modern French pastry, and innovation in India's evolving specialty coffee and culinary landscape.

