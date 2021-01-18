Microland earns the coveted Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/London (UK)/ Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a leading digital services company today announced that it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization.

This recognition is a validation of Microland's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

This recognition is exclusively earned by partners who meet the stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling while passing a third-party audit of their migration practices. It positions Microland as a partner-of-choice for Enterprises looking to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver.

This is much more pertinent today in the context of the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2. It is an acknowledgment of Microland's advanced skills and ability to partner with clients to move their existing workloads to the cloud, by providing end to end lifecycle services including plan, assess, design and migrate.

"Our partnership with Microsoft continues to strengthen, and we are pleased to have been accredited Azure advanced specialization for our skills in migrating Windows and SQL workloads to the cloud. Microland is a trusted name in the Azure space with wide ranging skills and competencies in hybrid cloud management. This specialization reinforces our commitment to bring advance Azure capabilities to our clients as part of our delivery excellence framework," noted Sivakumar Thiyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Microland.

Microland has been a Microsoft partner since 1995 and has realized 9 Gold Competencies, and advanced Azure Competency in SQL and Windows migration. Microland has worked extensively with customers across the globe in migrating their applications to Azure, using Azure App Service, Service Environment, SQL Managed Instance, Data Factory, App Insights, Data Lake, Data Bricks, Azure Kafka and AppFabric.

"The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Microland clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer their clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. commented.

Microland has been supporting customers across multiple sectors including BFSI, Retail, Hi-tech, Pharma & Lifesciences with its integrated applications and infrastructure cloud transformation service capabilities, enabling them to truly optimize and pivot with their cloud investments. With deep expertise in hybrid cloud estate management and cloud technology trends, Microland helps clients reduce capital expense and administrative costs while enhancing performance, security and reliability.

In addition to Hybrid cloud Migration and Operation services, Microland's solution portfolio includes Cloud Economics, Data Center Transformation, Disaster Recovery Services and DevOps. Microland has also invested significantly in its proprietary solutions including its AIOps platform, Intelligeni that drives automation across the data center estates. Microland has also established centers of excellence for migration services for a range of Microsoft solutions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)