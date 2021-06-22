Minix is set to go live with the sale of their latest Minix Vega Smartwatch on 22nd June 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV Media): A Mumbai-based gadget and accessory brand Minix is excited to announce its latest Minix Vega SmartWatch. Minix, based in Mumbai, India, was launched in August 2017 under its parent company Maxtone Electronics which is an IT company developing products like Motherboards and similar tech-based products.

Minix has carefully curated their USP for Minix Vega Smart Watch. The SmartWatch has a Bluetooth calling facility, sliding touch screen, heart rate and blood pressure monitoring facilities, oxygen saturation detection, deep sleep monitoring, 8 sports mode and has IP67 waterproof feature. To make it more convenient, one can easily upload 8 frequently used contacts to the watch through the app to provide convenient communication anytime, anywhere.

The 1.75" display of Minix Vega SmartWatch is built with 3D curved glass with intricate carving giving a strong integrated visual appearance. Its aluminium alloy body makes the smartwatch very flexible and graceful and gives an extremely light and thin wearing experience. The battery life of the smartwatch can last up to 20 days. The Minix Vega SmartWatch is available in 5 colours; Amber, Black, Gold, Grey and Silver.

The brand Minix has also previously launched two Smartwatches; LiveFit Pro and Minix TrueFit Pro that were loved by customers. Minix also offers products like DMBT 400 Wireless Neckband, Minix TWS Earbuds, and XT 500 Wireless Neckband in the Wireless Earphone series. They also have Power Banks with 10000mAH and 20000mAH and other accessories namely Minix Unbreakable 3 in 1 Tough Braided cable, Minix Fast Charging USB Cable and Data Sync Charging Cable.

Minix is currently trending in LiveFit Pro, Minix TWS Earbuds, MInix TrueFit Pro and XT Wireless Neckband which are their best-selling products as well. One can purchase Minix products either directly from their website or Amazon.

When the pandemic hit the country, things were going downhill. The entire world suffered both physically and mentally. That's when Champakraj Gurjar, the owner of Minix, thought of launching smartwatches considering the fact that we all need to level up our games in terms of fitness. He made it a point that all smartwatches have health regulating features so that they can give a clear-cut picture of one's health condition in a multi-tasking smartwatch.

Siddharth Gurjar of Minix says, "Our products are curated to suit a customer's need to track their health metrics and take a step towards fitness and up their health game while keeping up with their busy lives. We believe health & fitness is the most important thing. And keeping a regular track is absolutely necessary. So we have come up with a series of smartwatches that will cover all your activities from calling to exercising and you can sweat as much as you want without worrying about your smartwatch. Our brand has gained a strong customer base and that's what inspires us to make products that will give our consumers an overall feel-good experience. We focus on technology, style and performance and that's what we bring to you."

Minix's vision is to make fitness a common goal for the people of the country and with easily available, affordable fitness devices like smartwatches one can get one step closer to bring awareness about fitness and health. Minix aims to make fitness an achievable goal for everyone with real-time health and fitness tracker.

To know more visit (https://www.minixstore.in/product/minix-vega) and Amazon store - (http://bit.ly/minixvega)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

