MIT-WPU opens gates for M.Tech Admission 2021

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI/SRV Media): M.Tech at MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Pune) is a program based on three cardinal principles: providing social context to education, giving maximum choice to the student to choose a career path and encouraging active learning.

Engineering profession is becoming increasingly interdisciplinary; making demands on knowledge, skills as well as personality. To meet global standards, the credit-grade based assessment system has been implemented for all PG Programs under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FoET) at MIT-WPU.

M.Tech Specializations: MIT-WPU has started its admissions process for M.Tech for 2021. 12 specializations in M.Tech are offered such as, M.Tech Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering, Construction Engineering & Management, and Tunnel Engineering), M.Tech Mechanical Engineering (Design Engineering, Thermal Engineering, and CAD/CAM/CAE), M.Tech Computer Science & Technology (Data Science & Analytics, and Network Management & Cyber Security), M.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (VLSI & Embedded System, and Communication Networks & Softwares), M.Tech Petroleum Engineering, and M.Tech Polymer Engineering.

Internships: Internship of 3 to 6 months is a part of curriculum. It is mandatory for students to go through the internship process. MIT-WPU provides 100 per cent internship to students in well-known institutes such as, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee and industries such as L & T, Falcon Infra, M & M, Telco, etc. Many students secure placements in industries where they complete their internship due to their excellent performance during internship.

Placements & Recruiters: With an unbeaten placement record, the M.Tech alumni of MIT-WPU has been placed in many Fortune 500 companies such as, Microsoft, Google, SAP, Apple, Intel and more. The highest package offered is 24 Lakhs per annum and students are offered 100 per cent placement assistance. Given the pandemic, placements and internships are also taking place online and students are garnering remote working opportunities.

Regular recruiters for M.Tech at MIT-WPU include Wipro, Amdocs, Cognizant, ThoughtWorks, Sungard, Sandvik, Infosys, Microsoft, Mahindra, Persistent, Zensar, 3DPLM, NVidia and much more. For information on M.Tech placements a't MIT-WPU, log on to (https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/mtech/).

Eligibility Criteria: Students, who want to be a part of MIT-WPU for M.Tech, can apply for this program by filling out the online admission application. The GATE score of 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be valid for admission. Moreover, students who do not have a GATE score may also apply for M.Tech admission.

However, preference will be given to students who have secured the GATE score. Every year, thousands of students register themselves for engineering courses at MIT-WPU through GATE for getting admissions.

Online Admissions & Provisional Admission Offer: The application process is quick and simple and students can fill the application form online from the safety of their homes. In the pandemic situation and with crucial exams getting postponed, students now have the facility to skip the part of the online application that requires them to fill out exam scores and come back and edit their online application form once they do have the scores. Hence, it is highly recommended that students apply early so that they can be eligible for provisional admission offers from MIT-WPU.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: The infrastructure and laboratories for all M.Tech programs include laboratories such as, Heavy Structures, Structural Dynamics, Sub-Sea Engineering, TTL Advanced Manufacturing Lab, IBM Centre of Excellence, NVIDA CUDA Parallel Computing, Amdocs Innovation Lab, and many more. These laboratories are utilised by the research scholars for their studies and also for consultancy and testing work.

Research & Global Exposure: M.Tech students under FoET present and publish their research work in SYMPOSIUM, a conference for PG Students of FoET at MIT-WPU. They also publish their research work in international journals and publish patents as well apart from receiving grants along with their faculty supervisor.

M.Tech Program Features: Some of the program features of M.Tech at MIT-WPU include active learning pedagogy, industrial internship for students, emphasis on social context in engineering education, national as well as international exposure to enhance students' vision and enrich their personality, renowned faculty and guest faculty, strong Industry-Academia connect, dedicated training and placement support and mentoring to realize individual learning path.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its M.Tech program and students can apply online by logging on to: (https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/admission/mtech /application).

To know more, visit: M. Tech at MIT-WPU

