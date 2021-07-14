MIT-WPU shaping future leaders for public life through its unique UG and PG programs in Public Policy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://mitwpu.edu.in/)MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is the centre for scientific, educational, technological and spiritual development in Pune, Maharashtra's cultural capital.

The University is well-known for its progressive pedagogy in preparing young talents to face the present-day challenges with an eye on the technological advancements of the future.

To address the career requirements for public life and enhance political processes, MIT-WPU's School of Public Policy has two unique and prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Public Policy.

Aspirants from various backgrounds can apply to either of the programs to develop their interdisciplinary and professional skills through holistic learning experiences based on value-based education, research, and industry partnerships.

Career Outcomes: MIT-WPU's BA Hons. (Government and Administration) or BAGA is a highly customised programme that prepares students for examinations in the UPSC, State Services Commission, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Banking, Defence, NGOs, and Think Tanks at Multilateral Organizations, Fellowship Programs and others. The BAGA Program is taught and delivered by eminent experts, including current and former civil servants.

On the other hand, MIT-WPU's Postgraduate Programme (PGP) in Public Policy is an agile learning programme in academia partnership with KPMG in India. PGP in Public Policy is exclusively designed for students to build an extensive career as program coordinator, policy researcher, project management consultant, policy analyst, and policy advisor to Government.

Program Highlights: MIT-WPU's BAGA Program is a three-year trimester pattern undergraduate degree program that provides an ideal blend of required and elective courses with internship opportunities.

The entire learning concept is precisely designed and developed under the guidance of eminent civil officials, in order to build a strong foundation of students for the Union and State Public Service Examinations. Similarly, MIT-WPU's PGP in Public Policy Program is an 11-month blended learning program consisting of online and classroom modes of learning. Eminent experts of KPMG in India would deliver 150 hours of training during the program.

Learn from Experts: Both the UG and PG programs in Public Policy at MIT-WPU are taught by a wide range of experts from different fields of expertise. Some of the experts include:

Mahesh Zagade, ex-IAS Former Principal Secretary, Government of Maharashtra

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, IPS Hon'ble Adnl Director General of Police, Telangana

Ravindranath Patil, ex-IPS Senior Director, School of Public Policy

Prof. Gopal V. Wamane, Assistant Professor & Program In-Charge, BAGA

Nitesh Patode, IRS Asst. Commissioner (GST & Central Excise), Mumbai

Pravin Ingawale, IPS Addl SP, West Manipur, Manipur

Rujuta Bankar, (ICLS) Assistant Director, Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Scholarships: All aspirants of BAGA and PGP in Public Policy Program can apply for merit-based scholarships. Further, in-service government officials are eligible for T N Seshan Scholarship for the PGP in Public Policy Program. The University provides financial assistance to the aspirants on prior qualifications based on academic and non-academic performance.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, students should have passed the 10+2/12th/HSC Examination from any stream or three years Diploma of Board of Technical Education recognized by the Government Competent Authority or passed its equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate.

The eligible candidates would undergo a personal interview round in which their academic records and work experiences are considered. Final year students of HSC/Diploma/Non-Resident Indians/PIOs can also apply.

To be eligible for the PGP in Public Policy, graduates and postgraduates from any recognized university need to have a minimum 50% aggregate. Eligible students undergo a personal interview round in which their academic records and work experiences are considered. Final year graduates can also apply to the program.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's BAGA and PGP in Public Policy programs are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and easy, and students can complete it online from the comfort and security of their own homes. As a result, students should apply as soon as possible in order to be considered for provisional admission offers.

For BAGA admission, students can go fill out the online application at

For PGP in Public Policy admission, students can go fill out the online application at

Covid Policies: Because MIT-WPU prioritizes student safety, the entire admissions process has been moved online. All study programmes at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning in accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, according to the government guidelines.

Admission Round Dates and Information:

Last date of application for BAGA Program: 29th July, 2021

Last date of application for PGP in Public Policy: 5th July, 2021

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for BAGA and PGP in Public Policy Programs and students can apply online by logging on to:

