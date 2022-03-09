MITSDE and CANVAS collaborate to create engaging learning experience

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PR Newswire): Brand perception and brand image match only when the brand successfully delivers what it promises. In the case of the service industry, user experience takes precedence over other aspects due to the lack of tangibility factor in service. This user experience is what differentiates and helps in brand retention. Education is a large market involving many players, the key differentiators are the courses offered, faculty, additional benefits, alumni network, etc. but what one often overlooks is the importance of a good Learning Management System.

Learning Management System (LMS) is a platform or tool to develop, deliver and track the training of employees or students. This platform is responsible to enable the exchange of information between the learner and the trainer.

MIT School of Distance Education (MITSDE), a leading player in the segment of distance education or distance learning, has understood the importance of having a good LMS that facilitates an easy, hassle-free and robust learning experience. With the view of creating a conducive learning environment, MITSDE has collaborated with CANVAS LMS.

CANVAS is a state-of-the-art Learning Management System used by top B-Schools across the globe to create a learning ecosystem. MIT School of Distance Education is the first online learning institution in India to offer CANVAS as their Learning Management System.

CANVAS creates a seamless learning experience through some key features -

-In-video quiz & in-module quiz to test learner's subject knowledge

-Course calendar for viewing upcoming events, Live sessions or submissions

-Discussion forum for peer-to-peer interaction

-Inbox to send messages to course SME

-Easy navigation

-CANVAS mobile application

The CANVAS mobile app gives the learner flexibility to learn anywhere, anytime with its top-rated CANVAS Mobile App. Get the app to learn on the go and ensure a gapless learning experience.

Thus, MITSDE has taken an important step in building an engaging learning experience through CANVAS.

MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is an integral constituent of MAEER's MIT Pune, established in the year 2008. MAEER's MIT was founded in the year 1983 by Dr Vishwanath D Karad, (Founder, Executive President & Managing Trustee) along with the collective efforts of many educationists, scientists and social thinkers. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India.

For more information, visit (https://www.mitsde.com)

