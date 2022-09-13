Modicare Limited expands its wellness portfolio with the launch of the Well Sports range to complement the fitness journeys of those with an active lifestyle

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's fastest growing direct selling companies, today announced the launch of Well Sports, a specially designed range of products intended to complement the fitness goals of athletes and those with an active lifestyle. This launch marks Modicare Limited's foray into the rapidly growing sports nutrition space as the brand takes a step ahead in strengthening and expanding its presence in the wellness segment. Driven by strong scientific research and innovation, (https://wellsports.modicare.com) Well Sports range aims to provide optimal benefits and results to those engaged in an active lifestyle.

Health consciousness has evolved dramatically in India over the last few years with an increasing emphasis on diets, lifestyle and supplements. A recent article by (https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com/view/sports-nutrition-why-asia-pacific-is-the-world-s-fastest-growing-market) Nutritional Outlook states that, the sports nutrition market is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 9.5 per cent and reach USD 15 billion by the year 2026. While sports nutrition is important for athletes, there is growing consumer demand for the category among the youth, with many of them willing to become a fitter version of themselves by pursuing an active lifestyle. Aligned with this trend, Modicare Limited's Well Sports resonates with contemporary consumer demands and preferences. The new range addresses the three key principles of sports nutrition-Fueling, Hydration and Recovery through its varied range of products. The range is a mix of interesting products that caters to different needs like pre-workout, intra-workout and post-workout and is specifically curated to support muscle recovery and repair, improve athletic performance, support building muscle mass, enhance power and boost stamina before, during and after working out.

Announcing the launch, Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "As a customer-centric brand, powered by innovation, Modicare has taken immense pride in bringing to market products, that have not only addressed specific consumer needs but surpassed expectations. In keeping up with our commitment of helping our consumers lead a healthier lifestyle, we have launched Well Sports. Sports nutrition today is a growing segment and our Well Sports range provides a complete high-performance product offering that has been designed to power athletes and those with an active lifestyle. Well Sports products are of international standard, have zero banned substances and are gluten-free. We look forward to Well Sports gaining more ground as an increasing number of people gravitate towards an active lifestyle."

Modicare's Well Sports range has scientifically developed, performance-driven products with zero banned substances that are vegetarian, gluten-free. The raw materials are sourced from some of the world's leading suppliers and manufactured in ISO and GMP-certified facilities. With this extensive range, Modicare Limited strives to ensure that modern-day consumers achieve maximum benefits as the brand urges them to be a fitter version of themselves. Modicare Limited therefore challenges consumers to reclaim, recover and redo by posing the question - Hai Dum as part of the launch campaign.

Modicare caters to all nutrition needs be it before, during or after workout with its scientifically developed Well Sports range.

Pre Workout: Before working out the body needs the energy to enhance physical performance. The Well Sports L Carnitine meets the pre-workout energy needs by converting stored fat into energy.

- Well Sports L Carnitine: Priced at Rs 2,499/- (500ml), it comes with a fast-absorbing formula that helps in transporting the long-chain fatty acids to the cells. It helps boost the fat metabolism, eliminate muscle fatigue and helps burn body fat faster. The low-calorie formula supports weight management goals and helps in fuelling performance by enhancing the energy level. This product is available in two exciting flavours Fruit Punch and Citrus Fruit.

Intra Workout: While working out the body needs Energy and Electrolytes and nutrients to replenish the essential salts/fluids back to the body for faster recovery. The Well Sports BCAA Advanced and Well Sports Isotonic help is restoring energy and support muscle recovery.

- Well Sports BCAA Advanced: Priced at Rs 2,200/- (250g), it is an intra-workout drink for endurance and faster muscle recovery during workouts that helps in protein synthesis for the body to create more muscle protein. It provides hydration to the muscles, boosts stamina, enhances energy levels and reduces fatigue. The Well Sports BCAA Advanced helps in faster workout recovery and is available in 2 exciting flavours, Litchi Delight and Tangy Orange.

- Well Sports Isotonic - Priced at Rs 799/- (1kg), the product provides instant energy before and even during working out, recharges electrolytes, provides glucose which is a vital fuel for the human body and helps in faster recovery. It is easily soluble in water and comes in three exciting flavours, Litchi Delight, Mango Blast and Citrus Fruit.

Post Workout: After working out the body is fatigued and the muscles need to refuel to recover faster. The following products help build stamina, gain muscle mass and support faster muscle recovery post-workout.

- Well Sports Performance Whey Protein: Priced at Rs 8,999/- (2kg), it is a high-quality well balanced Whey Protein formula with all essential Amino Acids, naturally occurring BCAAs, Glutamine and added Vitamins. The easily digestible formula helps in faster muscle recovery and repair by building muscle mass, increasing muscle size, minimising muscle wastage. The two exclusive flavours, Mango Twist and Chocolate Delight supports the immunity system and also helps to manage body weight besides helping in build muscles.

- Well Sports Performance Whey Protein Isolate: Priced at Rs 9,949/- (2kg), it is a 100 per cent Whey Protein Isolate with 90 per cent proteins. The post work out formula helps to boost workout performance by supporting in the development of muscle mass, reducing muscle breakdown and faster muscle recovery post-workout. The Well Sports Performance Whey Protein Isolate is available in two delicious flavours Cookies and Cream and Chocolate Fusion.

- Well Sports Super Mass Gainer: Priced at Rs 4,199/- (3kg), the product meets the high-calorie requirement of those looking for weight gain with muscle gain and muscle recovery. It is specially designed to achieve speedy workout recovery, reduce muscle cramps, enhance workout performance, and delay muscle fatigue to get a healthy weight with balanced nutrition. Available in Banana Twist and Chocolate Supreme Flavours.

- Well Sports 100 per cent Creatine Micronized: Priced at Rs 2,199/- (250g), the post work out formula enhances muscular energy and power. It helps in improving athletic performance and eliminating muscle fatigue by building stamina and muscle strength. This product is unflavoured, sugar-free, dairy-free and soy-free.

All the products under the Well Sports range are available across the country through Modicare consultants.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of the Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 75 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare Limited as one of the top companies among the 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022, and among Top-10 India's Best Workplaces for Women in 2021. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 350 products, 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 12000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

