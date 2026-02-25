VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25: Moe's Casa Mexicana™, the global evolution of the popular U.S. fast casual chain Moe's Southwest Grill®, has officially debuted in India with the opening of two locations in India, located at Elan Miracle in Gurugram and Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj.

India was selected as Moe's first global market due to its dynamic foodservice sector, growing demand for international fast-casual concepts, and strong franchise infrastructure. The dual openings demonstrate the scalability of the Moe's Casa Mexicana model and its adaptability to high-traffic urban markets.

"Moe's entry into India represents a major milestone in our international franchise development strategy," said Steven Yang, Senior Vice President, APAC at GoTo Foods, parent company of Moe's Casa Mexicana. "Launching with two locations allows us to showcase the strength of the brand, the flexibility of the menu, and the operational efficiency that makes Moe's a compelling investment opportunity for global franchise partner