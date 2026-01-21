VMPL New Delhi [India], January 21: MyHome Group, one of South India's most trusted real estate developers, has officially marked a major milestone by expanding beyond its home market of Hyderabad. The Group has forayed into Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, committing approximately ₹4,100 crore across these key metropolitan markets in a remarkably short period of time. The newly acquired and partnered projects across these cities together offer a development potential of approximately 46.6 million square feet, translating into a cumulative Gross Development Value (GDV) of nearly ₹37,500 crore. This strategic expansion underscores MyHome's ambition to build a pan-India presence while staying true to its core values of quality, scale, and long-term value creation.

With a legacy spanning over 4 decades, MyHome Group has firmly established itself as a market leader in key sectors including real estate development, construction, Cement , Power, and Education in Hyderabad, having delivered 80+ million sq. ft. of construction area to date. An additional 40+ million sq. ft. of built-up area is currently under construction, while over 50 million sq. ft. of built-up area remains in the planning pipeline, reflecting the Group's robust growth trajectory and execution capabilities. Commenting on this expansion, Mr. Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, MyHome Group, said: "We have achieved this scale and diversification in a very short span of time under the able leadership of second-generation entrepreneurs Mr. Ramu Rao Jupally and Mr. Shyam Rao Jupally, guided by the visionary leadership of our Chairman, Mr. Rameswar Rao Jupally. This expansion is a natural progression of our long-term strategy to build high-quality, large-scale developments across India's most important real estate markets."

The entry into Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai marks the beginning of MyHome Group's next phase of growth, as it seeks to replicate its Hyderabad success story across India's leading urban centres. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)