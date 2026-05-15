PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: NAL Academy Limited (formerly known as NSE Academy Limited), a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., has collaborated with QuantInsti Quantitative Learning Private Limited (QI), to offer joint certificate self-paced courses and bootcamps focussed on workforce readiness and workforce development to equip the BFSI sector with skilled talent while upskilling the current workforce at scale. This collaboration will deliver high-impact, industry-aligned bootcamps and top-notch training in quantitative finance and algorithmic investing, leveraging this partnership's extensive knowledge and expertise. With a shared vision to create a robust Algorithmic Finance ecosystem in India, the partnership brings together top industry experts who will share their decades of experience through an interactive and practical learning platform, including QuantInsti's pioneering programmes in agentic AI applications for financial strategies.

Programmes will be delivered through self-paced and blended learning formats, incorporating live sessions by subject-matter experts, hands-on learning, real-world case studies, and curated content drawn from global best practices. Participants will gain actionable insights and peer learning opportunities to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven financial environment. NAL Academy Ltd. MD & CEO, Mr. Abhilash Misra, stated: "We are excited to partner with QuantInsti as this initiative aligns to our mission of building future-ready talent in the investment management space. Our objective is to provide an industry-driven learning experience that includes practical training, thereby offering talent solutions to the BFSI sector and financial institutions. Additionally, we seek to equip professionals with the necessary skills to succeed in the dynamic and technology-oriented financial landscape of today."

Anupriya Gupta, Director, QuantInsti, said: "This partnership brings together two organizations that are deeply committed to learner outcomes. QuantInsti's expertise in algorithmic and quantitative methods and our recent work in agentic AI applications for financial technology, combined with NAL Academy's reach and credibility, means learners will have access to a truly world-class curriculum that is grounded in how markets work today. We are proud to build this alongside NAL Academy and look forward to equipping India's BFSI talent with skills that are not just current, but future-proof." About NAL Academy Limited NAL Academy Limited (formerly known as NSE Academy Limited) is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. NAL Academy Limited enables the next generation of BFSI and FinTech professionals with industry-aligned skills - through capacity building programs and certification courses, powered by an online examination and certification system. The courses are well researched and carefully crafted with inputs from the industry professional. NAL Academy Limited works closely with reputed universities and institutions across India in building a competent workforce for the future of BFSI and FinTech. NAL Academy Limited also promotes financial literacy as an essential life skill among youngsters - a contribution towards financial inclusion and wellbeing.

For more information visit: https://www.nseindia.com/ About QuantInsti Quantitative Learning Private Limited QuantInsti is a pioneer in algorithmic and quantitative trading education, having trained finance and trading professionals across 150+ countries. As the creator of EPAT® (Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading), one of the world's most recognised programmes in the field, QuantInsti combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge curriculum design. QuantInsti recently launched programmes focused on agentic AI applications in trading, keeping its learners at the forefront of the industry's most transformative developments. Its team of industry practitioners, researchers, and pedagogy experts is committed to delivering measurable learning outcomes that translate directly into professional impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.quantinsti.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980976/NAL_Academy_QuantInsti_Collab.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)