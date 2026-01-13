India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 13: Navjyoti India Foundation celebrated its 38th Foundation Day at the Chinmaya Hamco Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, commemorating nearly four decades of impactful work in Community Empowerment, Education, and Social Transformation. Founded in 1987 by Hon'ble Dr. Kiran Bedi, Navjyoti has remained committed to building resilient communities through inclusive and rights-based approaches.

The celebration was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Bharat Lal, Secretary General & CEO of India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who acknowledged Navjyoti's contribution to advancing Dignity, Equity, and Human Rights at the grassroots.

The central highlight of the event was the launch of Navjyoti's Good Practices book by Hon'ble Dr. Kiran Bedi, in the presence of Mr. Bharat Lal. Released on January 5, 2026, the publication documents Replicable, Community-led Practices developed over 38 years of field experience across Education, Youth Engagement, Women's Empowerment, and Sustainable Livelihoods. The book serves as a practical knowledge resource for Development Practitioners, Institutions, and Policymakers seeking evidence-based models of social change.