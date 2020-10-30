Need to Combat Problem of Misinformation on Health and Wellness: Health Coach Pratishtha Rawat

You would like to read
- Health supplements experts launch an online start-up to tap into burgeoning Indian wellness and health market
- Zydus Wellness in good health after Q4 PAT rises 10.9%
- Former Cricketer and Wellness Enthusiast Jonty Rhodes launches India's first ever online Ayurveda-AI health tech wellness brand: WE R Wellness
- Dhathri Ayurveda forays into the health and wellness segment with first-of-its-kind Vitamin C rich, preservative-free Chyavanaprasham
- Zydus Wellness allots 38.46 lakh equity shares under QIP issue
New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pratishtha Rawat is a budding fitness and wellness coach who hails from The Big Apple and recently moved to the Indian capital.
Leveraging the principles of self-healing, she mitigated hypothyroidism and eventually surmounted it by reorienting her lifestyle.
For the past few years, she has been working with and helping others in their transformation journeys. Nurturing this love for spreading knowledge in her communities, Pratishtha started a lifestyle blog titled 'Glow Glossary'. With this endeavour, she aspires to empower one and all with tips about health, wellness, and skincare.
"My credo guides me to help my communities identify the several, far-reaching benefits of sustainable eating and living," said Pratishtha.
She earnestly believes that individuals can benefit from flexible, personalised wellness programs. She endeavours to cut a wide swathe in the sphere of health and wellness in India.
Moreover, she hopes to create unique bootcamps that welcomes everyone, regardless of their fitness levels. Her portfolio of products, which will soon be available, will include essential, organic protein and fibre supplements.
Pratishtha is also a certified IIN Health Coach from Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York City. "I feel that there is an urgent need to combat the problem of misinformation in the sphere of health and wellness; people simply don't have sufficient access to accurate information," said Pratishtha.
We must heed our relationship with nature. We must produce and consume in a sustainable manner. We must act now, because it's certainty in our best interest!
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor