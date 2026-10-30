NewsVoir Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 30: Netplus Broadband has announced the association of popular Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk and actor Tania as its brand ambassadors. The partnership brings two of Punjabi entertainment's most recognised names to the brand at a time when reliable home connectivity is central to how families watch, learn, work and stay in touch. To launch the association, Netplus has shot three ad films with Ammy Virk and Tania, built around the campaign theme "Family ki jo bhi ho demand, Netplus hazir on command" - whatever your family needs, Netplus is ready on command. The films showcase the Netplus offer across TV, Wi-Fi and OTT. With scheduled launch through the coming weeks, including during Diwali.

Demand for broadband continues to grow as streaming, online learning and work-from-home become part of everyday life across North India. Netplus Broadband's campaign is designed to make that demand simple to act on: one connection that brings together television, high-speed internet and OTT content for the household. Commenting on the association, Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director, Jujhar Group, said, "Netplus has earned its place in North India's homes through reliable service and a close connection with its customers. Ammy Virk and Tania are rooted in this region and trusted by its audiences, and that is exactly the spirit we want the brand to carry. Their association will help us reach to more families with a simple promise - Netplus is there when our customers need it."

Adding to this, Aps Dua, Group CEO, Jujhar Group, said, "Broadband is now how families learn, work, earn and entertain together. As Netplus grows its TV, Wi-Fi and OTT offerings, our focus is a service customers can count on. This campaign speaks to people in their own language and on the screens they already use, and we are confident it will strengthen Netplus's connection with customers for years to come." The association marks the next step in Netplus Broadband's efforts to build brand presence and deepen its relationship with customers across its markets. Customers can book a new connection or find out more about the current offers by calling 70875-70875.

About Netplus Broadband Netplus Broadband is a broadband service provider offering FTTH internet, IPTV OTT & Voice services to homes and businesses across North India, with a strong focus on Punjab. Netplus is known for reliable, fast and locally accessible connectivity, and for offering value for money through bundled TV, Wi-Fi and OTT plans. Its promise is "Always Connected. Always Ahead." About Jujhar Group Jujhar Group is a diversified business group headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, with businesses spanning in to logistics, media, broadband, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare. Its portfolio is united by a common vision: Making People Smile. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)