NIIT accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute for the fifth consecutive year

Atlanta (Georgia) [United States]/New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, global skills, and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it is has been accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute for the fifth consecutive year.
NIIT was awarded the accreditation for its "commitment to high quality and process improvement in the provision of learning, development and training services to clients" by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), UK.
LPI is a leading global membership body for learning professionals and organizations, whose aim is to raise the profile of those in the workplace learning sector by sharing and celebrating the knowledge, experience and skills of their members and accredited partners. LPI accreditation is the globally recognized quality mark for providers of learning products, technologies, services, and facilities.
The learning provider accreditation is done through a rigorous audit where a learning provider is validated against a globally recognized quality mark, based on performance data from thousands of learning providers.
Through this accreditation, NIIT has been independently and internationally acknowledged as a forward-thinking, reputable provider, committed to learner outcomes, performance development and customer satisfaction.
"The LPI benchmarks performance data across our peers and we are delighted to meet and exceed these globally recognized standards set by the LPI," said Sailesh Lalla, EVP Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
