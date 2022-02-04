Niranjan Mahawar, Founder of Taxway Group, wins "Entrepreneur of the Year" 2021

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/SRV): Niranjan Mahawar, Founder & CEO of the Taxway Group, has been named "The Entrepreneur of the Year" for the year 2021.

Niranjan has been honored in a public function organized by Business Icon and Nation TV. This award is granted every year to those institutions that make the country's economic business smooth and rapid, according to the function committee.

Uday Veer Singh Bindra, the event committee's spokesperson, stated that taxes are the most important contributor to the country's economy and development. About 90 percent of the people are still not aware of the tax-related topics and the benefits they get from them. To make the country financially strong and people aware of this national interest topic, Niranjan has made the general public aware of taxes in their common languages.

With over 11,000 outlets across the country, Taxway has grown to become India's largest enterprise. Today, taxway provides tax information in both Hindi and English across India, assisting the government in increasing tax collection by educating citizens on tough topics such as ITR and GST. Taxway Group continues to be at the forefront of resolving tax-related issues in a timely and technical manner. It is noteworthy that headquarter of the Taxway Group is located in Ajmer.

Niranjan was honored by the chief guest in the function, K. L. Ganju (Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros), Wing Commander Rajinder Choudhary VSM (Honorary Council General of India to Lithuania) Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma (Honorary Council General of the Republic of Palau to India), Shabina Sultana (Honorary Council General of the Republic of Tunisia).

India's largest tax consultancy company, Taxway, has successfully completed its fifteen years under the leadership of Niranjan Mahawar (the CEO of Taxway Group). It takes a lot of patience, dedication, and hard work to reach the top of one's profession and as hard as to keep that position.

Take, for instance, the Founder and CEO of Taxway Group of Companies, Niranjan Mahawar, who has been in the business for more than fifteen years, and has accomplished a great place in the taxation business. He has been in this business since 2002, After a few years of working in this sector, In 2007, He realized that the clients who are going to the taxation consultants are being charged different rates for their taxation services like ITR(income tax return), PAN card services, TIN NO.(known as GST nowadays), Trademark, Copyright, etc., back then the taxation consultants were charging people for their services on their terms or according to their client's knowledge about taxation. So in 2007, Niranjan Mahawar initiated a startup from his home town Ajmer, Rajasthan.

This company was founded with the goal of raising tax knowledge and assisting people who were having trouble paying taxes or dealing with other tax-related issues. In this startup, all individuals have to do is call customer service and request the services they want, and the company will send an executive to your home to supply you with those services.

This startup was created to provide taxation services at the client's home, in which they will provide you proper documents, filing, and give you reminders through SMS and call services. So this startup was proved to be very helpful to people who did not have proper knowledge about taxation and was fair to all people as there were no fixed rates or MRP of their products, so because of that the company fixed the MRP's of their services, for example, Rs500/- for filing ITR(income tax return), so people who may or may not be familiar with the process of taxation can get a fair price, it does not matter through which consultant in our company you are getting your services done, the consultants will only take a particular price from you as the company has decided a fixed rate for each every service they are providing to their customers.

Niranjan's business is now recognized as a 'B2C' hit (Business to Consumer). After successfully operating this business in the state of Rajasthan, he discovered that other jurisdictions require similar taxation services, and they began receiving calls for his services from states such as M.P., Mumbai, and Delhi. So Niranjan decided to open a franchise for his company to extend services to different parts of the country, and thus the Taxway franchise was born, and it was India's first taxation franchise.

The Taxway franchise business grew more with time and In 2013 Niranjan Mahawar became E.R.I.(e-return intermediary ) and got authorized by the Indian government for providing their taxation services to people. The income tax department planned E.R.I. for them to cooperate with work like filing ITR, GST, etc. After becoming the ERI he planned of expanding his work throughout the country on a big level, he made it possible and now the Taxway company has its franchises in almost every state or city of the country.

As Niranjan Mahawar always says that bricks and walls don't make the company or the business. The team and people working in it build the company or the business. 2 core team has peculiarly contributed with Niranjan Mahawar.

First Core Monetary Team members are as follows- Girish Tak, Krishna Dadhich, Manish Kumar, Dharmendra Lekhra, Arvind Kalot, Manoj Kumar, Praveen Kumar Singh Rathore, Dilip Gehlot, Narendra Singh Rawat, Nisha Pareek, Javed Khan, Nikhil Tondon, Rashi Sharma, Amita Panwar, Ankush Verma, Pooja Keswani, Gaurav Agarwal, Tan Singh, Dheeraj Gaur, Vasudev Gaur, Satya Prakash Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Bhur Singh, Sunil Bakoliya, Late Revanti Gangwani.

In the same manner, Second Core Management Team Members are as follows- Kamal Sankhla, Rishabh Harshwal, Abha Mishra, Anil Gupta, Vikas Saini, Akshat Gaur, Chirag Dua, Sujit Mukherjee, Praveen Kumar Uday, Yogesh Ubana, Mudra Sharma, Mohit Sabhnani, Ajayraj Wilson, Ritesh Tak, Abubaker Husain, Ravindra Kachhawa.

Also, Niranjan Mahawar is thankful to Ras Bihari Gaur, Khushboo Saini, Naveen Agarwal, CA Deepa Jain who has supported to TAXWAY GROUP.

To know more visit (Www.onlinetaxwayindia.com)

Watch: (https://www.youtube.com/c/NiranjanMahawar)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)