Now Buy and Sell Online Pre-Loved Kid's Stuff from Tinythings!

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): The world is facing numerous environmental hazards due to landfills and the constant increase of clothing, toys, and other daily-use products.

It is estimated that 18.6 million of clothing will end up in the landfill and also estimated that 150 Million of the landfill will be clogged on Earth till 2050. Imagine our Earth is filled with endless clothing, footwear, baby toys, and much more.

One of the facts is that very few of the clothes are recycled, the rest are on our planet, present as landfills.

Many parents are simply filling the cupboards and sometimes clothes are dumped without even being used even once. This problem was identified by the change maker called Tinythings! They have a unique concept of up-cycling refurbished toys, baby clothes, nursery items, and everything that belongs to kids. The company helps parents sell and buy pre-loved kid's stuff. The company has a huge pool of used/ unused toys, books, games, baby gears, etc. Tinythings has a huge collection of preloved infants stuff. Preloved means pre-owned.

This venture was started by Bhavna Dayal and Nandita Kodesia, who are mothers and live in Noida. Noteworthy, Tinythings has a huge network of 50K mothers across India and delivers happiness to all, with the motto - "Love.Transfer.Repeat".

Bhavna says, "One thing we take utmost care of, is the sanitation as we are mothers and we know the importance of cleanliness. During the pandemic era, sanitisation and cleanliness became inevitable. We at Tinythings, are taking all precautions in cleaning everything that comes to us so that it reaches our customers as good as new ones. We are aiming to bring substantial change to the environment. We are selling depreciated items at less cost that otherwise will be bought at a fairly expensive amount"

(https://www.tinythings.in) Tinythings is recycling baby products and daily use products that not only reduce the landfill but also is a green wave for our planet. As it reduces pollution that is emitted by hazardous gases thus increasing global warming. This is their 'tiny' contribution to the environment. The company sells and resells baby products to parents pan India. The company aims at making a huge network of mothers who can buy and sell their kid's products through them.

According to Nandita, "Another important part of our venture s to provide branded baby stuff to people at a lesser value. Kids have ever-changing needs and demands as they grow and we aim at enabling parents to fulfil them without much financial constraint. We want to reduce the gap between people's willingness to buy and ability to buy."

Tinythings help you declutter, refurbish used baby stuff, and put it up for sale. If the items are not sold in a stipulated time period, they have the provision of donating them with the consent of the sellers.

Expansion Mode

The company has raised its first round of seed funding. The company is also aiming to spread across India by giving franchises to the mothers, who are willing to work from home.

First of its kind venture brings forth the fractional curb to the environmental issues caused by the baby clothing and accessories. By offering various leading clothing brands like Graco, Chicco, Tommy Hilfiger, the company sells everything from nappies, cribs, prams, toys, footwear, etc.

