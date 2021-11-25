Now resolve wellbeing issues with tech-based data analytics

You would like to read
- 1 Rupee clinic announces discounted diagnostic tests with free consultation all across Mumbai
- Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh to spread the Bollywood tadka with their livewire acts on TakaTak Manch!
- BALCO reducing carbon footprint through next-generation technology
- OneGreen - Asia's largest online store for everything pure, safe, and green that validates the brands and their claims, launches in India
- AjnaLens launches AR Glasses that can help businesses prosper in and beyond COVID induced challenges
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Joygraphy, a unique start-up that is into individual and organisational wellbeing was launched recently.
The well-tech start-up leverages innovative tech tools and research and data analytics for incisive assessment of real-life situations and comes up with intelligent and smart interventions thus offering practical solutions to any issue that challenges wellbeing.
An outcome of about 3 years' passionate research by Founders Abhijit Dabhade and Dr. Vishal Ghule along with a team of psychologists and business experts, Joygraphy is a totally automated and technology-driven platform. It offers analytical intelligence to individuals and organisations leading to improved productivity through effective conflict-resolution.
During the 3-year foundational research, Joygraphy team had mapped 174 human behaviour traits and 414 sub-elements and measured them across 250,000 data points. The research covered parts of Asia, Europe, UK and the US. This massive exercise gave the Joygraphy team insights into 6 key wellbeing areas of day-to-day human life where crises often crop up.
"The key wellbeing areas include workplace, career, physical and mental health, emotional issues, relationships and values. We developed these assessment tools based on the standard norms of the American Psychological Association (APA)," said Joygraphy CEO Abhijit Dabhade. "Most real-life problems are the result of conventional choices system of thinking," he added.
Most people are influenced by or are victims of 'conventional choices system of thinking' and hence any decision on any issue and the success defined by this system are based on external standards. "Whereas, the most satisfied and happy people are the ones who have followed the internal standards," asserted Dabhade.
"There are many pervasive issues like burnout, work-life balance, mind-body disconnect, relationship crisis, career blues and issues that challenge emotional wellbeing. They can affect individuals and organisations. Our objective is to create awareness both at individual and organizational levels so that there is no conflict," informed Joygraphy Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, Dr. Vishal Ghule.
Joygraphy recently had implemented its Workplace Wellbeing Assessment and Analytics at a leading Mumbai-based HR Consultancy firm, Opportune HR. Dhawni Mehta, Co-founder and Director Opportune HR said the accurate analysis of all key factors shows that the tools are accurate and validated. "We now look forward to interventional workshops from them," Mehta added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor