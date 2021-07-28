NSDC and Amity University Online collaborate to skill young learners professionally

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/PNN): National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Amity University Online today announced a strategic partnership that aims to train young people professionally, enabling them to progress in their careers. Amity University Online and NSDC will partner to offer professional skills courses on the latter's eSkill India portal.

Under the partnership, Amity's online professional courses will be integrated with the eSkill India digital platform to provide a range of certification courses in Business Management, Marketing, Finance, Supply chain management, Power, Oil and Gas, Retail, etc. From a technology-rich online infrastructure to a welcoming culture for fast-paced learning, the learners will witness the Amity experience that has enhanced the lives of over 225,000 professionals across the world. These certification courses are provided at a 50% concession fee only to eSkill India users. The certification courses will be a huge value addition for new as well as experienced professionals as they will augment the skills and performance in the corresponding fields of work especially in the light of the realignment requirements due to changes in technology across sectors.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online said, "Learning should not stop with earning. Skill, re-skill, and upskilling are the only mantra to stay relevant as said by our Hon'ble PM Modi. We at Amity University Online strive to enable the youth of our country with the knowledge and skills required to perform and progress in their careers through our futuristic courses. Our partnership with NSDC is a step to strengthen the resolve of empowering youth of our nation so that they can be updated with the latest and most relevant skills to stay ahead and progress in their respective careers."

Vandana Bhatnagar, Chief Program Officer, National Skill Development Corporation said, "Upskilling is more important than ever. Amid rapid digital transformation, it is imperative to equip young and aspiring professionals with market-relevant new-age skills. NSDC's collaboration with Amity Online highlights its rich offering of business-oriented online courses deep alignment with our objective to provide high-quality and in-demand courses to skill seekers."

As highlighted by the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2020, by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines, and algorithms. In short, there will be an increase in job availability, but only for those with newer skills. The courses provided by Amity University online demonstrates the set of cross-functional skills which are in demand across multiple emerging professions.

(https://eskillindia.org) eSkill India is the e-learning aggregator portal from NSDC that aggregates digital learning resources through various Indian and global knowledge partnerships. It enables access to the best-in-class learning resources for the Indian youth. Presently, the portal catalogues over 1,200 digital courses from its partners, and additional over 4000 courses are connected through affiliate channels across various sectors in multiple languages, providing learners with the technology and skills needed to prosper in a rapidly transforming digital world.

About National Skill Development Corporation

National Skill Development Corporation, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is a unique public-private partnership, which aims to catalyze the creation of a quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since its inception in 2010, NSDC has trained more than 2.5 crore people through its partnership with over 600 training partners, 11,000+ training centers spread over 600 districts across the country. NSDC has established 36 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and is implementing the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others.

NSDC's eSkill India is an e-learning aggregator portal that provides learners with a platform to explore online skill courses anytime and anywhere. The portal leverages technologies to enable skill seekers to accelerate their learning through methods like virtual learning and remote classroom. Having crossed one million enrolments across 10 Indian languages, eSkill India offers over 16 lakh minutes of high-quality digital content that spans various industry sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, telecommunication, retail, pharmaceutical, banking and finance, electronics, and information technology. For more, visit (https://eskillindia.org)

(https://amityonline.com) Amity University Online is devoted to creating a transformative learning environment, a digital classroom with true mobility and access to education from anywhere, inheriting Amity's vision of building the nation through education. Amity University Online is India's first university recognized by UGC to offer Online Degree, Diploma & Certification programs. These career-oriented programs are specially designed for working professionals offering futuristic learning experiences on our awarded LMS, along with face-to-face interactions, live sessions, webinars, video lectures & one-to-one sessions with faculty, designed and delivered by over 6000 eminent corporate experts and faculties.

