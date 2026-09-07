NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7: NTPC Limited, India's largest power generation company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, today announced that it has gone live with the Avaali's Velocious Sourcing and Supplier Experience solution across its supplier ecosystem. The system spans not only NTPC but also covers all its subsidiaries. With this go-live, NTPC Group continue to strengthen how it engages with its vendors, building a more connected, transparent, and responsive way of working. Velocious gives both NTPC and its vendors a shared, reliable system of engagement, designed to scale with the size and diversity of NTPC's supplier base.

As part of the rollout, vendors will benefit from a more streamlined and transparent way of managing their interactions with NTPC. The new self-service environment will enable vendors to manage their profiles, track order status, and submit invoices digitally across multiple scenarios. Over time, the solution will expand to cover a broader range of supplier interactions, supporting NTPC's vision of a more agile, connected, and future-ready supplier ecosystem. The rollout spans NTPC's extensive supplier base, with over 50,000 vendors expected to engage through the solution, making it one of the more significant supplier experience initiatives undertaken in the Indian public sector.

NTPC expects this initiative to improve compliance, turnaround times, reduce manual effort, and strengthen supplier relationships through greater transparency and ease of engagement supporting the organization's broader ambition of building a more efficient and supplier-friendly procurement ecosystem. Commenting on the go-live, Mr. Virendra Malik, Executive Director - Finance, NTPC Limited, said, NTPC has rolled out the Velocious Supplier Experience portal, designed and implemented by Avaali, to support NTPC and its subsidiaries across the vendor ecosystem. This initiative marks a significant step in NTPC's digital transformation journey, ensuring seamless invoice processing, enhanced transparency, and improved compliance. By integrating advanced automation and vendor-centric workflows, the system strengthens operational efficiency and fosters trust with our partners. NTPC remains committed to leveraging technology for sustainable growth, reinforcing its leadership in the power sector while delivering value to stakeholders and strengthening collaboration across its extensive vendor base.

Mr. Sameer Sharma, Executive Director - Information Technology, NTPC Limited commented, "The new portal will further streamline payment processing, and our vendors will get an improved interface. We look forward to a smoother and more seamless payment experience for all our partners. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this launch possible!" Ms Srividya Kannan, CEO of Avaali Solutions, said, "We are proud to partner with NTPC on an initiative of this scale and significance. Strengthening how a supplier ecosystem of this size engages, communicates, and collaborates is exactly the kind of impact Velocious is built to deliver, and we look forward to growing this partnership with NTPC."

About Avaali Solutions Avaali Solutions is the creator of innovative platforms such as Velocious and Avagama AI, designed to drive cost optimization and margin improvement for upper mid to large enterprises. Since its founding in 2013, Avaali has advanced digital transformation for clients across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, delivering significant reductions in process cycle times and operational costs. Headquartered in Bangalore, Avaali empowers organizations to realize tangible business value through advanced, scalable intelligent automation. Avaali recently launched Avaali Al Saudia, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Saudi Arabia to manage its regional operations. About NTPC Limited NTPC Limited is India's largest integrated power utility, driving the nation's growth with clean, reliable, and affordable energy for over five decades. Established in 1975, the company has evolved from a thermal power generator into a diversified energy major spanning conventional and renewable generation, coal mining, power trading, e-mobility, and green hydrogen. As a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, NTPC has an installed capacity of 91,080 MW, contributing approximately 24% of India's power generation, and employs 16,779 people. The company is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, alongside investments in nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green hydrogen.

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