Nutraceuticals essential for wellbeing as world fights Covid pandemic

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/ Target Media): This year's Doctor's Day caught the attention of the world like never before as billions of people adjust to live in the 'New Normal' with the long pandemic story and with daily stress.

The world now knows that health is not an abstract subject at global and national levels, but a concrete reality that touches individuals, households and communities. Reducing the burden of diseases is very essential.

Doctors, health experts, media, our parents and even the newspaper hawker, have suggestions for you to remain healthy during these traumatic times.

While we all are doing our best to keep ourselves safe and healthy, it is also time to learn and adopt 'Nutraceuticals'.

Sustainable good health and a long term wellness can be achieved with good nutrition, adequate amount of sleep, physical activity and supplementation. Knowing what your body needs and supplementing with the right Nutraceuticals is what makes a difference.

Bridging the gap between nutrition and medicine for preventive wellness has led to the evolution of Nutraceuticals. These are basically supplementary products essential for a holistic approach, completing the nutritional macro and micro requirements for a healthy living.

The Four strong Pillars -- healthy eating, regular exercise, mindfulness and supplementation -- are the adaptations for upgrading our lifestyle and taking the immunity level from Good to Better and finally Robust, said Sandeep Gupta, who led in forefront to draft and reinforce the Nutraceutical Regulation which was gazetted and released in 2016.

The accessibility and affordability of Nutraceuticals to every individual was a concern earlier due to high taxation at 28 per cent GST, said Sandeep Gupta, who is also Chairman, Standard Review Group (SRG), Nutraceuticals, FSSAI.

The GST has now been reduced to 18 per cent, but it should be brought further down to 5 per cent as Nutraceutical is essential for wellbeing, stressed Mr Gupta, who has screened 1000 plus natural ingredients, and conceptualised and launched over 600 formulations based on specific health markers.

Regulatory Perspective:

Indian Nutraceutical Industry is governed with the set framework of globally bench marked food standards and practices under FSSAI.

Sandeep Gupta has been the pioneer who led in forefront to draft and reinforce the Nutraceutical Regulation which was gazetted and released in 2016. This channelized the Industry's approach giving an opportunity to launch various Nutraceuticals in India adopted from global markets blended with potential resources from the Home country.

Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council®:

Sandeep Gupta highly persuades to bring harmony amongst Academics, Industry and Government. In his endeavors to do so, he drives an Exclusive and the Single Nutraceutical Forum, Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®)with the Core Purpose of Creating Harmony through Education, Awareness, Engagement and Network (EAEN®) for Growth & Development of Nutraceutical Sector.

