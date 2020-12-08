Oakridge students call upon younger generation to take up more responsibility towards Environment Sustainability

You would like to read
- DLF gains on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
- Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2020 Rank Hindalco as the world's most sustainable aluminium company
- Sonata Software announces partnership with Treeni Sustainability Solutions
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals secures its position in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the third year in a row
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals retains its place in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): IBDP students, Sadhika Alampally and Khushi Valecha from Oakridge International School Bengaluru presented their talks at the recently concluded Environment Sustainability Society (ESS) Fest held virtually, which saw over 40 students taking part from across 16 countries. This global initiative is a step by few ESS facilitators across various schools globally to embark on an online program to educate and create awareness towards the environment. The idea was to create a virtual platform to educate, empower and get the next generation ready with the right knowledge and attitude needed to tackle this growing global issue.
"United Nations in 2015 adopted 17 Sustainable Development goals as a universal call for action to end poverty, hunger and to building sustainable communities around the world. It is an endeavor by the global community to protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. This event is big step in that direction," says Nishtha Srivastava, ESS Facilitator at Oakridge Bengaluru.
Oakridger Sadhika chose to give a talk "Youth Leaders must ACT for the environment" under the SDG Quality Education and Khushi chose to alert the world by giving a "Warning of the Earth" under SDG Sustainable Consumption and Production.
"I got the opportunity to speak about my views on the SDG: Climate change, and what young people can do to work towards combatting environmental issues," says Sadhika. She urged the youth and young leaders to ACT: A - for Awareness by self-educating, C - for communication by advocacy, and T - for transformation of government systems.
While Kushi through her powerful speech gave a warning of the Earth to the Earthlings, to mend our ways, to stop over stocking our fridges, to stop indulging into Fast Fashion. She showed the path by giving few ways like switching to natural remedies and to check the items before using them. She also spoke about how some commercial products though good and effective can be carcinogenic later in life if exposed.
Speaking on the occasion, Pallavi Mishra, Principal Oakridge Bengaluru said, "At Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, we offer students an education that goes beyond grades, and prepares them to achieve more than they thought possible. Our Vision is to create compassionate and future ready individuals who can positively influence the world , just like Sadhika and Khushi are doing. "
For more information About Oakridge International School, Bangalore, please visit, .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor