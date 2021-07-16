OctaFX claims the Best ECN Broker Award for the second year in a row

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Finance magazine, a leading global financial publication, proclaimed OctaFX the Best ECN Broker for the second time.
According to World Finance, while people spent much of 2021 locked down, the increase in digital communications was promising for the Forex industry. Brokers went out of their way to provide excellent services and keep the attention of their clients, who became more active online. The publication decided to recognise these efforts, and OctaFX was not left unnoticed.
The company managed to sustain the title of the Best ECN Broker for the second year in a row. OctaFX considers its clients' feedback and follows financial news closely to stay at the top of the industry. For instance, they recently published an (https://www.worldfinance.com/magazine) article on the future of cryptocurrency for World Finance.
"OctaFX is one of the key Forex providers leading the pack and pushing through superior services, best-in-class digital tools and a safe, secure environment for retail FX investors," the award committee said.
ECN is all about innovation, the best trading conditions and a platform's speed and security. In this regard, the company is indeed among the market leaders.
Best ECN Broker is one of the nine categories World Finance distinguished this year, including Best FX Broker, Best FX Research and Education Provider, and Best Crypto Broker.
World Finance magazine has acknowledged the accomplishments of OctaFX before with the Best ECN Broker and Best Islamic FX Account both in 2020.
(https://hi.octafx.com/?utm_source=cision & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=mohit) OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award and the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activities. It is also committed to educating its clients about trading and investing in accessible and appealing ways.
