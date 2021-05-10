Online internship for Engineering Students

NewDelhi [India], May 10 (ANI/Heylin Spark): InternshipWALA.com brings a golden opportunity for Engineering Students across India to complete their Internship online. In the virtual Internship being provided by InternshipWALA students learn the Technical Skills under the guidance of Industry Experts.

The students are also trained and encouraged in important skills required in the office like Team Work, SWOT, Report Writing, Knowing your Products and Services, Knowing your Competitor and basics of Word, Power Point and Excel. This is helpful in securing permanent employment in the future. At the end of online internship, the intern gets a Certificate attesting to their training and proficiency in a particular field. This serves as an experience certificate when they seek employment after their training.

Internship is now a part of the curriculum as per the new model syllabus of AICTE. Many universities and colleges across India have made internships a part of their curriculum. Doing internships is no longer a choice but a necessity for college students. With more and more employers looking for candidates with prior work experience, internships are the way out for students. They help them gain valuable professional experience and also understand the corporate work culture.

Apart from technical skills students also learn team management, soft skills, work culture, while undergoing training. These are helpful in securing permanent employment in the future. At the end of online internship, the intern gets a Certificate attesting to their training and proficiency in a particular field. This serves as an experience certificate when they seek employment after their training.

Online Training and Online Internship is becoming very popular among the student community as they are affordable, convenient and flexible. Students can learn the concept at their own time schedule. Online courses also give the students an opportunity to schedule their task according to their convenience.

The concept of Online Internship or Virtual Internship gained momentum after the COVID 19 pandemic. There are thousands of students doing different technical courses in India who have to do 4 weeks Internship or 6 weeks Internship as it is in their syllabus. All these students cannot get a chance to do regular Internship. In such situation, what is the option left? The answer is Online Internship.

InternshipWala in Association with GoDaddy brings certified Web Programs and other modular programs like Digital Marketing, Python, PHP, Design Optimization, Cloud Applications, Networking and Hosting essentials for those who want to do Internship in the field of Computer Science and IT. GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, with 19 million customers worldwide and 78M+ domain names under the management.

InternshipWALA also provides Online Internship for Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering domain apart from Computer Science and IT. The modules on Building Construction, Disaster Management, Auto CAD and STAAD are very popular among Civil Engineering Students. The Mechanical Engineering students can do Online Internship and Training in Industrial Safety, Mechatronics etc. For Electrical Engineering and Electronics Engineering students the Internship Training in VLSI, Cyber Security, Industrial Automation using PLC, Microwave transmission etc.

The Internship in Programming Languages, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Python are very popular among the students across all departments of Engineering.

Recently, InternshipWALA came up with Industry - Academia - Collaboration. Partnering with InternshipWALA for Industry - Academia - Collaboration is totally free. Universities and Colleges can register with InternshipWALA and avail a lot of benefits for bridging the gap between Industry Requirements and what is being taught.

