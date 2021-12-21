Online school search aggregator Skoodos app launches a unique Christmas campaign #MeraAsliSanta

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): When it comes to finding the best schools for their children, parents face an uphill battle.
Skoodos, a mobile app, makes it simple for parents and students to locate the best schools in their cities and towns.
(https://www.skoodos.com) is a leading online search aggregator functioning from April 2021, has launched a unique Christmas campaign, '#MeraAsliSanta'. Announcing the launch, Shruti Verma, Skoodos co-founder, said, "We are launching an engaging and unique Social Media Campaign "#MeraAsliSanta' this Christmas." This one-of-a-kind campaign will make parents and children find Santa in their homes and celebrate Christmas with the #AsliSanta. The campaign provides a broader perspective on the relationship and meets the target audience of Skoodos uniquely.''
#MeraAsliSanta Campaign is flooded with entries by photos and videos of people expressing love and gratitude for their parents, teachers and guardians, where they are referred to as their real Santas #MeraAsliSanta.
Skoodos, as a platform, allows parents and students to simplify the process of selecting the best schools. The schools have been verified by a team of experts who evaluate the schools based on a gamut of factors and features to ensure that the parents and students are given the options of the best of the best schools.
Dr Siya Seth, Founder and CEO of Skoodos, stated, "Our goal with Skoodos is to bridge the gap between schools and students by ensuring that the best educational institutions reach deserving students and vice versa." We have offices in Gurugram and Pune, and our app provides a user-friendly platform for parents and students by providing schools that have been verified by our expert team with all relevant information. The search is made more accessible by categorical searching."
The mobile app includes a slew of features, such as school comparisons to help parents make an informed decision. Skoodos, on the other hand, will become a digital partner for schools, assisting them in developing a robust online presence through 360-degree marketing support, according to Dr Seth.
