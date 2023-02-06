Orchasp Limited bags order from Centre for Railway Information (CRIS)

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): The Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has decided to rope in 28-year-old IT company Orchasp Limited for conversion of Freight Operating Information System (FOIS) from the existing VB application to web-based model. CRIS has released the first work order regarding the same and the company has been approved by CRIS, New Delhi for providing various IT services. Interestingly, this is the first time that the three-decade-old company Orchasp Limited has bagged such an important contract from CRIS.

Talking about the achievement, the Managing Director of Orchasp Limited Chandra Shekhar Pattapurathi said, "We are very glad to inform you all that Centre For Railway Information Systems has shown so much faith in us and has provided us with the work order. We are happy that we are receiving orders from the Center For Railway Information Systems. It has become a reality because it has identified and approved our capabilities. This is the first order they have given us and we are very happy about it."

Further talking about the company's operations and achievements in the last 28 years, Chandra Shekhar Pattapurathi said, "We have been providing end-to-end solutions in technical services, software development services, technical platforms and staff augmentations." Notably, Orchasp Limited is a listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange and is known to provide excellent IT services in various fields.

CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is an organization under the Ministry of Railways. CRIS is a unique combination of competent IT professionals and experienced Railway personnel enabling it to successfully deliver complex Railway IT systems in core areas. Since its inception, CRIS is developing/maintaining software for Ticketing & Passengers, Freight Services, Operations, Assets, HR, Procurement and Automation of the Indian Railways. (source: https://cris.org.in/crisweb/design1/index.jsp)

The Freight Operating Information System (FOIS) is used for the logistic management of freight traffic. This system is currently accessible to users from different Zones/Divisions of Indian Railways that are connected to Railways closed dedicated network.

The Operations function of FOIS provides the facility of acceptance of customer's orders, supply of rakes/wagons, movement tracking, consignment tracking, and delivery at destination.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)