Pai Hygiene and Healthcare announces free consultation for organic pest control

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/SRV): Pai Hygiene and Healthcare, a leading provider of organic pest control products, started in 2011, is set to launch a free pest control consultation for everyone from the festive season onwards. The company's team of experienced pest control technicians will provide free consultations to help home, and company owners identify and eliminate potential pests to provide a safe environment through organic and less harmful products for all living or working in the space.

With the free consultation, Pai Hygiene and Healthcare aim to inform clients on how chemical-based pest controls harm animals, the environment, and humans. It will also notify the clients of the safe, reliable and affordable methods to rid insects, give product details, dosage, frequency and practices of the products and suggest treatment methods for each client. This free consultation will be available for anyone to avail at any time. They will be given an orientation on the products offered and how to use them for maximum effectiveness.

Problem Statement

Pai Hygiene and Healthcare was first started in Pune before expanding to other cities of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan with the production of chemical-based pest control along with providing pest control services. In 2013, their products reached most commercial spaces, such as Restaurants, Hospitals, Hotels, etc. The company realized the need for organic pest control products in 2015 due to increased problems such as inflammation, eye redness, burning and itching in the operators that came in contact with the chemical-based pest controls. Significant cases due to the chemicals have also been linked to diseases from cancer to heart failure to reproductive problems and breakdowns of the central nervous system. Humans should limit their exposure to these chemicals as they will impact your system, short term or long term.

The Solution

The company soon started the production of DIY and natural pest control products to overcome the difficulties caused by the lack of legal control over pest control, knowledge of pest control dosage and frequency and the training of operators. Pai Hygiene and Healthcare aimed to follow the universal law of life as everything on this planet consists of 5 essential elements, which are Akash (Sky or Space), Vayu (Air), Jal (Water), Agni (Fire), and Prithvi (Earth), called the panchtatvas. They believe that because of these pantatvas, nature has all the answers, which is why it is time to give back some good to the environment. Their ethos is to urge people to avoid the consumption of genetically modified products that lead towards biomagnification. They aim to build a better world to measure for future generations to come.

The company recognized that chemical-based pesticides are toxic and equally hazardous to all organisms in the environment. The toxins tend to stay in the air as the effect is long-lasting; these toxins end up poisoning any food or beverage consumed and the air inhaled. They completely stopped the production of chemical pesticides and servicing of the same. They aimed to produce products that everyone could use at home and not necessarily by an expert, as the organic ingredients wouldn't harm anyone.

Successes and Achievements

Pai Hygiene and Healthcare sold their products in supermarket outlets in the metropolitan cities of India, followed by e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. Their top product is the Anti-Cockroach Gel, Natural Bed Bug Killer and General Home Pest Control. The Anti-Cockroach Gel, which contains 0.05 per cent Fipronil as an active ingredient, is approved as the safest and most effective cockroach killing as the odour attracts the insects. Upon eating it, the cockroach immediately gets infected and dies. The Natural Bed Bug Killer is a mineral-based formula that kills bed bugs through dehydration at any stage of their life cycle, from egg to fully grown. Lastly, the General Home Pest Control, made up of citronella Oil, glycerin, and other natural oil extracts, is an all-in-one remedy against roaches, spiders, ants, fleas, earwigs, stink bugs, spider mites and tent caterpillars.

Following the increase in sales and positive reviews on all their products, they launched their own e-commerce website-www.paidepo.com where they sold more than 1 lakh products to people from every industry. Their products reached multi-chain hotels, restaurants, offices and commercial spaces, and their clients included a few Fortune 500 companies.

For more details and an application for a consultation, please visit - (https://paidepo.com) and (https://paidepo.com/collections/pest-control)

