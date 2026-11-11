NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11: Paisabazaar, one of India's leading financial platforms, has strengthened its instant personal loan programme with 18 lending partners, including six leading banks, enabling eligible borrowers to access personal loans with disbursal within two hours through a digital journey. The breadth and depth of partnerships bring together banks, NBFCs and fintech lenders under the programme, offering borrowers a wider choice of loan offers based on their eligibility and requirements. By bringing multiple lenders onto a single platform, Paisabazaar aims to simplify access to personal credit through faster processing, digital onboarding and a convenient borrowing experience. Some of the leading lending partners include HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES BANK, IDFC FIRST Bank, L & T Finance, Poonawala Fincorp, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Capital and Hero FinCorp.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "Today's borrowers expect access to credit to be as seamless and quick as other digital services. By continuously strengthening our personal loan offerings, we are bringing greater choice and faster access to credit to consumers from varied segments. Our technology-led platform combines the reach of multiple lenders with personalised recommendations and a convenient digital journey, helping borrowers find loan offers suited to their profiles and needs. We will continue to invest in technology and partnerships to make access to responsible credit simpler and more efficient." Eligible borrowers can access personal loan offers of up to Rs. 7 lakh through a four-step digital process on Paisabazaar. They can begin by submitting their personal and income details, viewing loan offers they are eligible for, completing video KYC and proceeding towards disbursal. Depending on lender approval and completion of the required formalities, eligible customers can receive their loan amount within one to two hours.

Paisabazaar overall has a wide network of over 70 lending partners across its consumer credit portfolio, including personal loans, business loans, home loans and credit cards. Its SmartMatch technology provides certainty of disbursal by recommending and ranking relevant offers based on individual eligibility, while personalised guidance supports customers through their application journeys, helping them make informed financial decisions. The strengthened personal loan offering comes amid continued growth in Paisabazaar's lending business. In Q2 FY 2027, the company recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in core disbursals, led by 30% growth in unsecured loan disbursals. About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's leading marketplace for financial products and a free credit score platform. Over the last 12+ years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 58 million consumers from 850 cities and towns across India. Paisabazaar has built wide and deep partnerships across the ecosystem, to offer a broad range of financial products, ranging from loans and cards to investments and savings along with bill payments and mobile recharge. The platform also enables consumers to check their free credit score from all 4 CICs (Credit Bureaus) in India. Paisabazaar is an ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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